(Gilbertville) -- Don Bosco football is back in the 8-man state semifinals. The Dons (9-0) have been to the Dome seven of the past nine seasons, winning championships in 2013, 2016, 2017 and last year.
“I think we have a pretty solid nucleus back from last year,” Coach Colby Yoder told KMA Sports. “With our junior class from last year, they’ve been at the pinnacle quite a bit since they’ve been freshmen. They understand this time of year.”
One of the seniors is quarterback Cael Frost, who has put together another monster season with 992 yards passing, 2,151 yards rushing and 55 total touchdowns. Even with an incredible career already put together, Coach Yoder says Frost continues to improve.
“I think his leadership skills and growing as a player in understanding the system (has improved),” he said. “He’s definitely a more physical football player this year. He’s put on about 15 to 20 pounds. He’s a different looking kid.”
Frost is one of nine seniors that helped the Dons win last year’s state championship. Along with senior Cedric Yoder — Coach Yoder’s son — and juniors Cade and Carson Tenold there are four returnees that earned all-state honors last season. Yoder and both Tenolds have accounted for at least 11.5 tackles for loss apiece to lead the defense.
“I think the kids understand the tradition here,” Yoder said of his team. “They don’t want to be the team to let it down. We go in every year with a new set of goals, and we try to get better every week.”
Coach Yoder was plenty impressed with his team’s latest performance — a 42-12 state quarterfinal win over Janesville — although he was unhappy with the round before when they narrowly escaped Tripoli in a 44-38 triumph.
“We played Don Bosco football on Friday,” Yoder said. “I felt the Don Bosco of old coming out of these guys. I think that’ll carry into this week, and they’ll be ready to play. There’s a lot of hype going in, and I think these guys thrive off of that a little.”
Don Bosco’s seventh trip to the Dome since 2012 coincides with Fremont-Mills’ seventh appearance since 2010. While the two teams have been there often, they’ve not played one another until now.
“They’ve got a great running back with the (Seth) Malcom kid,” Yoder said. “He’s going to get most of the touches. He’s a very strong runner and defensive player, and he’s the guy we’ve got to stop. It’s a well-rounded football team.”
While Fremont-Mills is physically bigger than Don Bosco, Coach Yoder believes his team will have to step up to the test and be as physical as the Knights.
“This game is going to be won up front,” he said. “They’re a big, physical football team, and we’re going to have to get better than we have been the last couple weeks. We’re not the biggest football team, but there’s ways around that with speed and technique. I think it’ll be won up front.”
Hear the call of this 8-man semifinal on Thursday at 12:30 PM with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore on KMA-FM 99.1. Listen to the complete interview with Yoder below.