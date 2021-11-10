(Waverly) -- The top two scoring offenses in Class 4A meet in a state semifinal on Thursday afternoon, and KMA Sports is dropping another Know Your Opponent feature on one of those teams.
Waverly-Shell Rock (10-1), which will meet Lewis Central (9-2) in a 4A state semifinal Thursday, bounced back this season from a couple of lean years to make their first state semifinal appearance since a 1992 state championship.
“It’s just a great group of kids,” Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Mark Hubbard told KMA Sports. “I think they’re obviously talented football players, but I think they’re really good people. They do things right, and when you can get extremely talented players to do things right on and off the field and aligned in a common goal then you’ve got a chance.”
Hubbard also points to a “rigorous” regular season schedule that allowed for them to toughen and harden themselves while playing against one of the top 10 toughest slates in 4A.
“I think there were four or five schools on our schedule that were playing in their quarterfinals,” Hubbard said. “A tough schedule has probably helped us as well.”
The Go-Hawks’ 10th win of the season came in comeback fashion as they rallied from a 19-7 halftime deficit to take down Bondurant-Farrar, 36-25, in a state quarterfinal. That was a clear turnaround from 3-6 and 4-4 seasons the past two years.
“We had a couple tougher years,” Hubbard said. “A lot of these kids gained some experience as youngsters, and they took their lumps going out there a little before they were ready. You do gain valuable experience in that.”
Waverly-Shell Rock touts a dynamic running game with juniors McCrae Hagarty (1,201 yards, 19 TD) and Asa Newsom (690 yards, 6 TD) averaging 8.4 and 6.3 yards per carry. Senior quarterback Grant Halverson has also thrown for 16 touchdowns and just three interceptions while accumulating 1,139 yards through the air. Halverson’s top receiver is senior Kaiser Luck, who has 21 grabs for 417 yards and three touchdowns.
“It’s like any offense, I think they’d be the first to tell you that the offensive line is where it starts,” Hubbard said. “(Those guys) are the benefactors. That’s not to be diminishing anything they’re capable of because they’re certainly capable players.”
Defensively, senior Austin Dewey (55.0 tackles), Newsom (46.0 tackles, 16.0 TFL, 7.0 sacks) and Hagarty (40.5 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks) are closely grouped together statistically. They’ve accounted for 38.5 of a startling 96.5 tackles for loss this year. In addition, the Go-Hawks have forced 28 turnovers, including five interceptions by junior Sam Roose and four from senior Mikey Santoiemma.
“I think the kids are just an aggressive bunch,” Hubbard said. “Schematically, I think they’re opportunistic. We try to put guys in positions so that they can take advantage of some of their natural skills. They just get after it. I think that’s the best way to put it. They practice real hard, and that’s a big part of it.”
This year’s postseason marks the 11th for Coach Hubbard during his time at Waverly-Shell Rock, and it’s the deepest they’ve ever gone. To keep it going, they will have to find a way to slow down a red hot Lewis Central team that – like W-SR – has won seven consecutive games.
“They’re really talented,” Hubbard said. “From their kicking game to their interior line, you can’t stop talking about all the good things they do. They run it when they want. They throw it when they want. They cover you up on defense. They’re a really good football team. It’s going to take a tremendous effort.”
Lewis Central/Waverly-Shell Rock can be heard Thursday afternoon on FM 99.1 at 4:00 PM with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Hubbard below.