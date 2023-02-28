(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has done many Know Your Opponent features in the recent past. This one, though, may not need much of an introduction.
Those that have paid attention to girls basketball across the state of Iowa over the last three decades know all about Newell-Fonda. The Mustangs have been to state 18 times since 1995, 12 times since 2010 and have won four state championships, including three of the last four.
On Wednesday at 5:00, Newell-Fonda will meet KMAland’s top Class 1A team, Woodbine.
“This team has been a lot of fun to coach,” Newell-Fonda coach Dick Jungers told KMA Sports. “This group of girls have played a lot of basketball over the years. They started when they were little, and they went to some youth traveling tournaments. A handful of them played some AAU ball over the years. They’re very knowledgeable and really focused. Just a really fun group of kids.”
Among this year’s group, several were contributors for the 2021 state champion and a few even provided strong reserve minutes for the 2020 champs. Further, four starters and many other contributors from last season’s state semifinalist dot this year’s group.
“The fortunate thing for this group of kids is they’ve got to practice against some very good ball players over the years,” Jungers said. “We have five former players playing every night in the GPAC. These girls practiced against them for a few years, and it really helps you improve your skills and knowledge. This group has just grown so much from last year.”
Senior Mary Walker leads the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game while juniors Kierra Jungers (12.3) and McKenna Sievers (11.0) also have scored in double figures on average this year. Sophomore Kinzee Hinders (9.1), junior Isabel Bartek (7.4) and senior Laney Hogrefe (7.0) are also scoring seven or more per game. And that’s not it.
Seniors Mia Walker (5.1) and Emma Erickson (4.7) have nearly combined for 10 points per game this year. Additionally, there are four players – Sievers, Bartek, Mary Walker and Hinders – averaging 2.2 steals per game or more. Sievers tops the team with 7.6 assists per game, and Jungers has a team-best 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.
“They’ve played a lot of basketball,” Coach Jungers reiterated. “Just very quick, athletic and very unselfish. They move the ball well, and they just have a knack for getting the ball where it needs to go at the right time. Off the bench, (the reserves) really come in and play their roles very well. They’re quick, they’re athletic and they can shoot. It just gives you a lot of options as a coach on how to go about breaking down the other team.”
In most seasons, Newell-Fonda (22-2) might be the No. 1 team in the state bracket. However, defending champions Bishop Garrigan brought back most of their talent from a season ago, including Iowa State signee Audi Crooks. So, as the No. 2 seed, the Mustangs will take on Woodbine in a 1A quarterfinal.
“They’re playing really good basketball right now,” Jungers said. “They beat a very good Westwood team in the regional final, and I know Westwood just beat them a week before the tournament trail started. Woodbine made some great adjustments in that game to get them the win. They’re very athletic and scrappy. They shoot the ball well. I’m very impressed with how the team is built.
“We’re going to have our hands full. It’s a team that’s very quick, and they know how to get the ball where it needs to go. It’s going to be a good challenge, but it’s exactly the type of challenge you expect to see at the state tournament.”
Hear Woodbine/Newell-Fonda Wednesday at 5:00 PM on KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Jungers below.