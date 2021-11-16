(KMAland) -- Two teams looking for their first state championship will meet in the Class 8-Player final on Thursday morning (FM 99.1, 9:30 AM).
While the CAM Cougars dominant story has been told on these pages all throughout the year, Easton Valley (12-0) has put together a dominant season of their own. The River Hawks are second in the state – behind CAM – in point differential with an average margin of victory at 46.6.
“I think it all started in the offseason,” Easton Valley coach Tony Johnson told KMA Sports. “I think we can attribute a lot of our success to hard work and dedication to not only football but to each other in general.”
Johnson says they began in late November with a three workouts a week all through the winter months and into the summer.
“I think the kids knew we had a strong nucleus coming back from last year’s quarterfinalist team,” Johnson said. “They wanted to get to work, and they had goals. We’ve reached a goal here, and now it’s seeing if we can come through in the end.”
Easton Valley rarely saw a competitive game this season, edging Kee by five points in the final game of the regular season and skipping past defending state champion Remsen St. Mary’s in the state semifinal by a 42-36 final.
“It was one of those things of getting over the shock and awe of playing in the Dome,” Johnson said. “We were playing against the defending state champions and a team that had been there and done that. We had to overcome some obstacles, but we were able to stay the course and overcome a turnover early. The boys kept fighting, and we had enough in the end to get the job done.”
In the semifinal win, senior quarterback Conor Gruver put together an incredibly effective passing performance with 266 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-23 efficiency. That proved to be right in line with his season, as he’s completed 71.5% of his 249 passes for 2,871 yards and 51 touchdowns against just seven picks.
“Conor’s been wonderful,” Johnson said. “He’s had some great mentors. We took over the program four years ago, and Connor was a freshman. He got to play underneath some good quarterbacks and got to learn from them. We’ve seen everything. We’ve had teams come after him, we’ve had teams lay back and try to zone. We’ve seen an array of defenses thrown at us, but Conor usually always finds a way.”
Gruver’s top two targets have been juniors Hayden Felkey (41 receptions, 974 yards, 18 TD) and Carson Fuegen (68 receptions, 880 yards, 15 TD), but the running game has also been worth over 2,100 yards. Junior Charlie Simpson leads the charge with 1,273 yards and 29 scores on the ground. It’s that kind of balance that has led to an average of 61.7 points per game.
That offense plays well with a defense that is hard-charging and aggressive while racking up 142.0 tackles for loss and 29 turnovers. Felkey leads the team with 115.5 tackles, 42.0 TFLs and 17.0 sacks while senior Andin Farrell has accounted for 114.5, 33.0 and 7.0. Senior Dillon Beck also has 76.5 tackles and 21.0 TFLs. Fuegen has a team-best seven interceptions while senior Dylon Dyson and Felky have four fumble recoveries apiece.
“We like to hang our hat on our defense and our defensive line,” Johnson said. “(Felkey and Farrell) are two of the better players I’ve ever coached. (Farrell) is one of those kids that a year after he graduates you want him on your staff. (Felkey) is a special, special athlete. He’s long, lengthy and he’s tough. He is really hard to block, and he makes things happen.”
The 8-Player championship game serves as a true meeting of the state’s top two squads. CAM brings the highest-scoring offense into the final while Easton Valley is second in that category. The River Hawks, though, have allowed the fewest points per game while CAM is ranked second.
“The important thing is the line of scrimmage,” Johnson said. “We say that every game. The physicality and the line of scrimmage up front is going to be key for both teams. For our defensive line, wreaking havoc on their offensive line will be a big key to the game. When you flip it around, our offensive line protecting and creating opportunities for our offense. The line of scrimmage is going to be a battle and a fun one.”
Listen to the 8-Player championship between CAM and Easton Valley on KMA-FM 99.1 Thursday morning at 9:30 AM with Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore. Hear the complete interview with Coach Johnson below.