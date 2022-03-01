(Marcus) -- Exira-EHK and MMCRU will clash in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal for the second consecutive season when the two teams meet on Wednesday afternoon.
For Coach Gillian Letsche's team, it's their second consecutive trip to Des Moines.
"We're super excited," Letsche said. "It's fun to play them again and get a great matchup."
The Royals (23-1) reached the state tournament after a 49-31 win over Storm Lake St. Marys in a regional final. Letsche feels her team's experience shined in the win.
"We are always collaborating as a team," Letsche said. "That's what we did throughout that game. I'm always up and yelling at the girls and trying to help them out as much as I can, but the fact they can adjust their game is pretty amazing."
The Royals' top three scorers are seniors: Emily Dreckman (17.7 PPG), Ellie Hilbrands (15.0 PPG) and Taylor Harpenau (11.8 PPG).
"It's fun to watch them," Letsche said about her trio. "If one of them is off, the other one is on. It's fun to see who is going to shine in each game."
While the trio's talents on the basketball court are evident, Letsche says their leadership qualities are equally as important.
"They have shown such great leadership," she said. "They have different qualities, and it helps the team out in different areas."
Defensively, Letsche says she's been pleased with her team's efforts this season.
"Their defense has improved throughout the years. Our maturity is showing. The great thing about these girls is that we can change defenses, and they get it. Changing up defenses has helped us. It's fun to experiment with these girls and see what they can do."
The Royals' defense gets a stern, but familiar, test on Wednesday with Exira-EHK.
Exira-EHK was a 60-55 victor in last year's meeting, thanks to a 25-point performance from junior Quinn Grubbs.
"There are a lot of things we could have done better," Letsche said. "That's what we are trying to work towards right now. We need to improve our game from last year. The fact is, we have to play our game. I'm really excited to see the result."
Letsche feels her team's defense will be the difference between winning and losing, much like it has been all season.
"Defense wins championships," she said.
Derek Martin has the play-by-play of Exira-EHK/MMCRU on Wednesday afternoon at 3:15 on KMA-FM 99.1.
Check out the full interview with Coach Letsche below.