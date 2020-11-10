(Grundy Center) -- Last year’s Class A state runner-up brought back plenty of production, lots of experience and even more determination.
Grundy Center (10-0) remained perfect and kept their state championship goals alive by avenging last year’s state final loss to West Hancock this past Friday.
“It got pretty interesting in the fourth quarter,” Coach Travis Zajac told KMA Sports, “but to go to place their place and beat the defending state champions (was big). We played them last year, and it’s a really good, tough, physical, well-coached tradition-bound program. We knew we were going to run into those guys again. It was a fantastic win.”
The Spartans’ 20-14 victory was merely their 10th straight this season, although it was their first by single digits since a season-opening victory over Panorama. Since then, Coach Zajac’s team has mostly rolled, including six shutout victories.
“We were really able to pick up where we left off last year,” Zajac said. “The kids we had coming back worked hard all offseason, even during the shutdown in the spring on their own. We were really excited for this group and what the potential could be in all three phases.”
Senior running back Zach Opheim has put together another big year to lead the Grundy Center rushing attack, churning for 1,594 yards and picking up 9.7 yards per tote while scoring 26 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Logan Knaack has also had a huge season with 989 yards rushing, 858 yards passing and 26 total touchdowns.
“Those kids that are touching the football would tell you it comes down to our ability to execute up front,” Zajac added. “Those kids are all returning starters from last year’s team and being able to continue to evolve throughout the season and add wrinkles throughout has led to our success (on offense).”
The next opponent on what Grundy Center hopes is their road to a state championship redemption is St. Albert (8-2). The Falcons have run off eight consecutive wins and are playing with a high level of confidence heading into the Class A semifinal on Friday afternoon.
“They’ve got that look on film that they really believe in what they’ve got going there,” Zajac noted. “I don’t think the record is quite indicative of how talented they really are. They are a major threat.”
St. Albert opened with losses to Class 3A power Lewis Central and fellow Class A quarterfinalist Logan-Magnolia. They followed with the eight wins, including a 24-0 victory over Lo-Ma this past Friday.
“From the physical standpoint on film, they’ve got kids all over the field that can just move,” Zajac said. “They’ve got kids that can run really well. They’re really good defensively from sideline to sideline, and offensively they spread you out and want to run the football.”
Coach Zajac – as most coaches would say at this point in the season – believes it will likely come down to the folks up front.
“First and foremost, we’ve got to be able to handle the business on the line of scrimmage,” he said. “Sustain drives offensively. Try to keep their playmakers away from possessing the ball. It really comes down to technique and fundamentals and executing the basics of the sport to advance to the championship game.”
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore will have the play-by-play of St. Albert/Grundy Center on Friday at 12:30 PM on KMA-FM 99.1. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Zajac linked below.