(Remsen) -- They still have two games left to play, but the 2022 Remsen, St. Mary's football squad has made a case for one of the most dominant 8-player teams in state history.
The Hawks have barely broken a sweat on their way to Cedar Falls, compiling 11 wins while outscoring their opponents 665-62. They rolled into Cedar Falls with wins over Audubon, West Bend-Mallard and GTRA by 76, 26 and 49.
"This team feels they clicked right away on all levels," Coach Tim Osterman said. "We have a great group of athletes. This group does all the little things you want."
The dominant season is only the latest in Remsen's reign. They were a state semifinalist in 2019 and 2021 and won a state title in 2020.
"We felt we had some good production coming back," Osterman said. "All the pieces have to fit together to make it work. We're lucky enough to put the kids in the position to be successful. Everything has just fallen together."
Offensively, the Hawks average 60.4 points per contest behind quarterback Cael Ortmann. Ortmann has completed an astounding 83% of his passes for 1,526 yards and 29 touchdowns while also running for a team-high 770 yards and 16 touchdowns.
"He does a good job distributing the football," Osterman said. "I feel like his decision-making is better. We can trust him. Ultimately, he's grown into his physicality as a runner and his ability to make decisions."
Ortmann isn't lacking for weapons. Brenden Fisch has 754 yards and six touchdowns, and Alex Schroeder has been a utility stud with 365 rushing yards, eight touchdowns, 416 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Ryan Willman also shines in the passing game with 27 catches for 645 yards and 14 touchdowns.
"We've found balance in our play calling," Osterman said. "We make sure we get the playmakers the ball in space. We want to run or throw the ball when we want to. That makes it difficult on defenses."
Defensively, the Hawks have allowed only 5.6 points per game and held five opponents scoreless.
Senior Jaxon Bunkers has a team-high 49 tackles. And the secondary has been opportunistic with 19 interceptions, led by five from Schroeder and four from Bunkers.
"We have a lot of older kids," Osterman said. "That makes it difficult on a lot of teams. The kids prepare so well. They do their best to make plays in space. They do a good job in taking away the run or pass."
A state title would put the Hawks in the argument for most dominant 8-player team in state history, alongside the KMA Sports Hall of Fame 2011 Fremont-Mills squad. However, the Hawks must first get past Lenox.
The Tigers (11-0) are making their first trip to Cedar Falls since 2010.
"When I watch Lenox, they have a solid group," Osterman said. "I see a big, athletic offensive line. When you have that and really good runners, it makes it difficult to get them off schedule. Lenox has a really good balance."
The Tigers' forte is the ground game behind quarterback Gabe Funk, fullback Keigan Kitzman and running back Isaac Grundman. However, their passing game has Coach Osterman's attention, particularly senior receiver Samson Adams.
"He's a fantastic wide receiver," Osterman said. "We have to be mindful of both aspects (the run and pass). Their stats tell you they're going to run the ball. If we can't stop that, it's going to be a long day for us. We're going to have our work cut out for us."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call of Lenox/Remsen, St. Mary's Wednesday at 4 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.
