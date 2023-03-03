(KMAland) -- Roland-Story is back at the state tournament for the second consecutive season. This time, they’re hoping for an extended stay.
KMA Sports is taking a look at the area teams and their opponents at the state tournament. Today’s Know Your Opponent is with Roland-Story head coach Darrin Berggren, whose team will meet Kuemper Catholic in a Class 2A state quarterfinal on Tuesday at 10:30 AM.
“Just getting the taste (of state) last year,” Berggren said. “They had that first game with Pella Christian that came down to the wire. It fed them throughout the offseason, just wanting to get back and get another crack at it.”
The Norsemen ended a 10-year drought in Des Moines in 2022, qualifying for state for the third time in Roland-Story history. With the fourth trip ahead of them, Coach Berggren is confident in in their experience and chemistry.
“They’ve just played a lot of games together,” Berggren said. “We had about an eight-man rotation last year, and we have seven guys back. They’ve played a lot of games and some of them are three-year starters.”
Senior Isaiah Naylor (18.0 PPG), junior Jonovan Wilkinson (16.3 PPG) and senior Luke Patton (10.1 PPG, 13.2 PPG) all average in double figures while seniors Ben Greenfield (7.5 PPG), Kale Lande (5.4) and Dillon Lettow (5.1) and junior Boaz Clark (7.3) have also contributed in the scorebook.
Along with the experience and the talent, Coach Berggren points to his team’s size as something that has driven success.
“We’ve got pretty good size for our size school,” he said. “We go 6-foot-5, 6-foot-4, 6-foot-3 across the board. That’s some pretty good length.”
Roland-Story (24-1) brings a 14-game win streak to Des Moines. That stretch followed a 10-game win streak to open the season. Their only loss has come against Class 1A No. 1 Grand View Christian.
“We weren’t sneaking up on anybody (this year),” Coach Berggren said. “We just kind of had that focus. When you’ve got a veteran team, that’s your benefit. We don’t have to put a lot of new things in, and they pretty much understand (the scheme). We’ve just been trying to grow throughout the year and add some different things. We’ve seen all kinds of different defenses and offenses thrown at us, so we’ve been tweaking things just so we’re prepared for any situation that comes at us.”
The Norsemen grabbed the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A field and meet one of the surprises in the class. Kuemper Catholic (18-6) upset undefeated Sioux Central in their substate final to advance to state.
“The speed they have,” Coach Berggren said of what stands out to him about the Knights. “They’re aggressive and a good physical team. They’ve got a good big kid, and they can shoot the ball on the outside. That creates a lot of problems.”
Berggren also notes Kuemper’s ability to constantly have five players on the floor that can score makes things plenty difficult on a Roland-Story defense that ranks sixth in the state with 46.9 points allowed per game.
“They can definitely do that,” he said. “It’s one of those teams that can put a run on you really fast. They’re exciting, they space the floor and they shoot the ball extremely well. You can tell they’re well-coached and very fundamental.”
When it comes down to it, Coach Berggren says his team will look to continue to maintain their edge on the glass and in the turnover margin.
“The rebound and turnover margins are big for us,” he added. “Even on an off shooting night, if we can win the rebounding and turnover battle, we’re at least getting more shots. We take pride in hitting the glass hard, and I think that’s going to be no different (at state). We’re going to have to identify (Kuemper) shooters and run them off the line to limit their looks at the 3-point line.”
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports throughout the Kuemper/Roland-Story matchup on Tuesday morning. Check out the full interview with Coach Berggren below.