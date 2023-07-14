(Dubuque) -- A former KMAland athlete will coach against a KMAland school while trying to guide his team to a second consecutive state title.
Last year, the Western Dubuque baseball team claimed a state title under the guidance of Coach Casey Bryant -- a Creston graduate. Coach Bryant's team is back at state for the fourth time in six years and the seventh time in program history.
"We're feeling good," Bryant said. "We've had a great year and played some good competition. There's nothing that's going to happen that is going to surprise us because we have some experience on our side. It's a different ball game when you get down there because everyone is really solid. We just have to play well."
The top-seeded Bobcats are state-tournament bound after beating Mount Vernon, 4-3, in the substate final. Mount Vernon (13-20) gave the Bobcats (33-9) everything they could handle, but Western Dubuque ultimately won thanks to a pair of runs in the fifth inning.
"It was a unique game," Bryant said. "We didn't play as well as we have been. We made some errors that gave them some runs. Offensively, we've been pretty explosive this year, but they had a great strategy. They played clean defense, hardly walked anybody and switched pitchers every time through the lineup. They did a good job of competing. Fortunately, we had one or two guys step up so we could hang on for the win."
The Bobcats have hit .344 as a team. Isaac Then has been their top bat with a .430 average. Brett Harris (.424, 39 RBI), Caleb Klein (.421, 27 RBI), Connor Maiers (.379, 35 RBI), Jake Goodman (.350, 29 RBI), Hunter Quagliano (.315, 39 RBI), Colton McIlrath (.287, 26 RBI), Bradyn Delaney (.284, 29 RBI) and Tanner Anderson (.268, 19 RBI) also contribute to the lineup.
"We do a good job of grinding out at-bats," Bryant said. "We have quality at-bats that move runners. It's fun to watch when we get going because we put a lot of barrels on baseballs."
Harris has been their top pitcher with a 1.76 ERA and 35 strikeouts across 43 2/3 innings. Anderson (34 IP, 3.09 ERA, 33 K), Maiers (31 1/3 IP, 3.80 ERA, 45 K), Then (53 1/3 IP, 3.81 ERA, 67 K), Ryan Klostermann (47 IP, 3.28 ERA, 34 K) and Clayten Lindecker (49 2/3 IP, 1.83 ERA, 37 K) contribute to a stout rotation that has a 2.96 team ERA.
"(Then) is the top of our pitching staff," Bryant said. "He pitched against high-level teams. He had to make some mechanical adjustments, and his last four starts have been outstanding. Then, we have five other guys that have been dominant."
The Bobcats open the state tournament on Monday against Harlan (22-14). The Cyclones stunned Lewis Central in a substate final on Wednesday. While the Cyclones are the No. 8 seed, that doesn't mean Coach Bryant and his team are taking them lightly.
"They can hit," Bryant said. "You can always count on Harlan having great athletes. That's something that hasn't changed in 30 years. They have good athletes that can run a little bit and a couple of solid pitchers. When you get to the state tournament, it's a matter of playing good baseball. We're definitely going to have our hands full."
Trevor Maeder has the call of Harlan/Western Dubuque at 5 PM Monday on KMA-FM 99.1. Hear the full interview with Coach Bryant below.