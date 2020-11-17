(McCool Junction) -- A six-man state championship is on the line Friday night in Kearney, Nebraska when a pair of undefeated teams square off.
KMA’s Ryan Matheny will be at Cope Stadium with coverage of the McCool Junction/Sterling showdown, and KMA Sports is providing a Know Your Opponent preview of this year’s Mustangs of McCool Junction (10-0).
Coach Jarrod Weiss’ team is no stranger to the six-man championship, as they played in the final last season, falling to Harvard by a 50-33 score.
“We lost one senior off last year’s team,” Coach Weiss told KMA Sports. “Everybody that played last year is here this year. That’s made a big difference with how the season began, for the preparation and with the things we do. There wasn’t a lot of teaching going on. They had the concepts and schemes down.”
Much of those concepts involved getting the ball in the hands of running back Owen McDonald, who has rushed for 1,636 yards and 40 touchdowns this season while averaging 14.7 yards per carry.
“Sometimes it’s easy to just give Owen the ball and let him do his thing,” Coach Weiss said. “He does a great job of creating space for himself, and if he needs tough yards he’s not afraid to go in there and mix it up. He has the determination and drive to be successful and is very selfless. He’ll do whatever he has to do to help the team win.”
The Mustangs have put together some strong defensive performances during the course of their playoff run, beating Parkview Christian (83-24), Paxton (79-20) and Cody-Kilgore (30-12) to move one win from their first state championship.
“I think we do a lot of bend but don’t break,” Weiss said. “We give up some yards, but we stress not giving up a lot of points. In six man, you’re going to give up a lot of points, but our kids have been doing a good job of being fundamentally sound. If we can do the things we do then it will be hard for teams to move the ball on us.”
This is the second playoff meeting between McCool Junction and Sterling in the last three seasons. The Mustangs won the 2018 meeting, 48-8, in the first round of the playoffs.
“Their two-headed monster in the backfield are going to be a load,” Weiss said. “Those two are having incredible years. Their line blocks really well for them, too, and they’re overall very athletic and physical. And they have the speed to go along with it.”
Follow @ryanmatheny16 on Twitter and the #kmasports hashtag throughout the evening on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 PM. Listen to the full interview with Coach Weiss below.