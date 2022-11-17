(Mount Vernon) -- Mount Vernon football has been hard to score on this year, resulting in the Mustangs being within one win of the fourth state title in program history.
"We're excited to have this opportunity to represent our football program and the community," Coach Lance Pedersen said. "It's exciting to have one more time with this group of players."
Mount Vernon (12-0) reached the state title game behind a 14-6 win over Humboldt. They contained Class 3A's top rusher -- Lance Coon -- to only 55 yards on 16 carries.
"The entire night was a great accomplishment," Coach Pedersen said. "The defense kept us in the football game while the offense worked to get going."
The defensive side of the football has been Mount Vernon's strong suit this year. The Mustangs have pitched five shutouts and held their 12 opponents to only 65 points all season.
Senior Jackson Jaspers leads Mount Vernon's efforts with 100 tackles, while Henry Ryan has accounted for 54 stops. Brady Erickson (41.0 tackles, 3.5 TFL), Clayton Flack (33 tackles, 10.0 TFL), Zatyk Holub (30.5 tackles, 9.0 TFL) and Cardell Berry (30.5 tackles, 14.5 TFL) have also been cogs in Mount Vernon's offense.
"We knew we had some good players," Pedersen said. "I'm just proud of my defensive coaching staff for going out and executing the game plans. It's all about alignment and assignment. You have to know what you're doing. Our coaches have worked on the basic fundamentals. We focus on fundamental and skill work every day."
Offensively, junior quarterback Joey Rhomberg leads the way with 2,543 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Ryan sparks the ground game with 888 yards and 10 scores at 5.4 yards per carry.
Mount Vernon claimed state titles in 1974, 1993 and 1994. The 2022 squad can join those teams if they can knock off Harlan -- the defending state champion -- in a rematch of the 2003 title game that Harlan won 38-35.
While Mount Vernon brings a stellar defense, Harlan's offense has scored at ease this year. The Cyclones (11-1) average 49.1 points and 370.6 yards per game.
"It's a great challenge," Pedersen said. "They have an outstanding offensive attack and a ton of weapons. Our goal is to be as fundamentally sound as we can. We know they're going to get some yards, but we have to execute when the time comes."
Pedersen knows stymying Harlan's offense is nearly impossible, but he hopes his team can contain the Cyclones.
"We have to be sound on both running and pass defense," he said. "We want to make them earn their way down the field. Our ultimate goal is to keep it close in the fourth quarter and see what happens. You're not going to stop these guys. You just have to slow them down."
For Mount Vernon, balance and sustaining drives are key.
"It's important for us," Pedersen said. "We'll try to find the weaknesses in Harlan's defense, but there's very few. We'll try to work down the field and make something happen in the red zone."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call of Harlan/Mount Vernon Friday at 1 PM on KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Pedersen.