(New London) -- KMA Sports' first installment of "Know Your Opponent" heads to the southeastern part of the state, where the New London Tigers are back at the state baseball tournament.
For the Tigers, this trip to Carroll is their second consecutive appearance at state and third in program history. New London head coach Brad Helmerson tells KMA Sports this year's return to state began with last year's quarterfinal loss to Kee.
"It means a lot to the kids," Coach Helmerson said. "They've been tuned in all year. After we got beat last year, they went to work and worked hard on their own."
Their season started later than expected due to New London's run to a Class 1A state title in track, but they made up for the lost time with a 28-1 season.
"There were a couple of kids we didn't see until our first competition day," Helmerson said. "It took them a while to get up to speed."
When they reached full speed, the Tigers were darn near unstoppable with a 25-1 regular season, highlighted by a 24-0 start. They cruised through postseason with victories over Pekin (6-2), Burlington Notre Dame (5-0) and Moravia (11-1) to punch their ticket to state.
The Tigers left little doubt in their substate final win over Moravia with nine runs in the first inning.
"Three at-bats in a row ended up in base hits or doubles," Helmerson said. "Those big base hits were a big key to that first inning success."
Coach Helmerson has an experienced and talented squad on his hand. The Tigers hit .356 as a team, led by senior Kooper Schulte's .462 average with 40 RBI. Dereck Santiago swings a .419 average with 36 RBI while Tucker Gibbar hits .413 with 25 RBI, and Josh Catala has been steady at the plate with a .397 average and 18 RBI.
Camden Kasel (.350, 15 RBI), Ryan Richey (.342, 31 RBI), Carter Allen (.314, 20 RBI), Seth Bailey (.270, 14 RBI) and Brenden Richey (.254, 15 RBI) also contribute to the explosive offense.
Santiago has led their pitching efforts with a 0.47 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings, and Bailey has spun it 37 2/3 innings with a 0.74 ERA and 30 strikeouts. Richey (25 1/3 IP, 1.93 ERA, 25 K), Allen (19 1/3 IP, 2.17 ERA, 14 K) and Catala (15 1/3 IP, 2.28 ERA. 10 K) complete the rotation for the Tigers.
"Maturity has been our biggest thing," Helmerson said. "Those kids are so tuned in. Having nine seniors makes a big difference, so the experience level is there."
The Tigers now turn their attention to another experienced baseball squad: CAM.
While New London is hoping avenge last year's state quarterfinal loss, CAM has exorcised postseason demons of their own by avenging back-to-back substate final losses.
Coach Helmerson and his squad are well aware of the challenge in front of them when preparing for CAM standouts Lane Spieker, Colby Rich, Cade Ticknor, Joe Kauffman and Ethan Follmann.
"Our pitchers have to make good pitches," he said. "There are some good hitters in that (CAM) lineup. They've played some decent baseball."
CAM and New London are part of a loaded Class 1A bracket. The Cougars and Tigers join North Linn, Kingsley-Pierson, Newman Catholic, South Winneshiek, Lisbon and Remsen, St. Mary's for a state tournament field with combined 226-25 record.
"There's not a team in that group that you better overlook," Helmerson said. "All eight teams are good baseball teams."
The Tigers are likely to see CAM's ace -- Spieker. The Iowa Western commit has been a gem-tossing machine this year with a 0.64 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings.
"We need to take good at-bats, swing at pitches we should swing at and get good swings on those," Helmerson said. "It's going to come down to the basics."
Derek Martin has the call Monday afternoon at 4:30 on the KMAX-Stream.
Check out the full interview with Coach Helmerson below.