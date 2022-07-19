(Newell) -- The defending Class 1A state champion begins their title defense on Tuesday against a KMAland school.
The Mustangs' return to Fort Dodge is their 14th state tournament appearance, fifth consecutive and eighth in the last decade.
"It's always a goal of ours," Coach Courtney Darrow said. "Our regular season prepares us for this. We had some close postseason games, but the girls stayed calm and collected. Now, they're ready to take care of business."
The Mustangs started the year 2-2 but enter the state tournament at 35-4. They had to sweat out postseason wins over GTRA (1-0) and Woodbine (4-0) to return to state.
"Those games prepared us (for state)," Darrow said.
While the Mustangs enter the Class 1A State Tournament as the defending champs, Darrow says her team has tried to downplay the notion that the title is theirs to defend.
"Each year is a new season," she said. "Last year was a great season, but they knew 2022 was a fresh year. We know we'll get every team's best, and they'll get ours. These girls want to make their mark on the program."
Offensively, the Mustangs hit .369 as a team with 336 runs in 39 games. Sophomore Macy Sievers has been their leader with a .485 average and 29 RBI. Mary Walker (.421, 38 RBI), Anna Mercer (.411, 31 RBI), Mia Walker (.402, 32 RBI), Emma Erikson (.362, 15 RBI), Kierra Jungers (.354, 30 RBI), Isabel Bartek (.352, 17 RBI), Anna Bellcock (.339, 38 RBI) and McKenna Sievers (.260, 22 RBI) have also shined for a balanced Newell-Fonda lineup.
Jungers has been their go-to pitcher with a 1.60 ERA and 246 strikeouts in 166 innings.
"Our girls communicate extremely well," Darrow said. "They have confidence, and we have great leaders. Everyone has a role, and everyone takes pride in their role. They give it their best if their number is called."
The Mustangs now turn their attention to a state quarterfinal bout with Martensdale-St. Marys (24-3). The Pride of Iowa Conference champs are back in Fort Dodge for the first time since 2018 and would love to dethrone a champion.
"Martensdale is a very nice team," Darrow said. "We know they play a tough schedule that prepares them for this. They're going to execute, but we'll do the best and stay the course. We'll do what got us to this point. Hopefully it carries us through."
Martensdale-St. Marys/Newell-Fonda is at 7PM Tuesday night. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports on Twitter. Check out the full interview with Coach Darrow below.