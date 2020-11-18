(Eldridge) -- North Scott football will play for their first state championship on Thursday night. And if they’re able to capture that elusive title, they’ll do it by beating a 12-time champ.
The Lancers (8-1) meet Harlan (11-0) in a 3A final that will be broadcast on KMA-FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com. In our latest Know Your Opponent preview, KMA Sports talks with North Scott head coach Kevin Tippet with an eye towards Thursday evening.
Coach Tippet’s team has won seven straight entering the final, including a trio of playoff games decided by a total of 13 points. The last of those was a thrilling 17-10 overtime win over Cedar Rapids Xavier in the semifinal round.
“We led the entire game and were up 10,” Coach Tippet said. “It was a heck of a football game. It was up and down, and we fought a lot of adversity. The whole playoff run has been a lot of close games and battling really good teams to the end.”
North Scott rolled in their first playoff matchup with Mount Pleasant, but that was followed by a 13-10 win over undefeated Assumption. Next came a 24-21 triumph in the quarterfinals over West Delaware.
“The whole year has been trying on everyone,” Tippet said. “We had some adversity early in the year. The kids have grasped on to the opportunity to just go play. We’ve got a lot of tough kids that battle. We’ve had the opportunity to fold, and they won’t do it.”
Much of that adversity can be traced back to mid-September when North Scott High School and the football season was shut down due to COVD-19. The Lancers didn’t play for 22 days between September 11th and October 3rd, and then they had their opening playoff matchup with Burlington on October 16th canceled.
Still, North Scott has battled on and find themselves in a state championship game for the first time in school history. Much of their success is behind a defense that has allowed just under 11 points per game – fourth in Class 3A.
Senior Joey Petersen leads the way with 45.5 total tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks. With Petersen as a star, the rest of the defense has rallied around the football to rank among the stingiest in the state.
“Every week has been someone different,” Tippet said. “Outside of Joey, we maybe don’t have too many marquee names. Our kids play hard and our coaches put them in a good position. I think we pursue hard and tackle pretty well.”
The offense isn’t “flashy,” according to Coach Tippet, but they’ve relied on a line that features five seniors and a sixth at tight end. Their quarterback – Carter Markham – has also been impressive of late with 100 yards rushing in two of the past three playoff victories. He also threw for a score and rushed for a touchdown in the semifinal win.
“Maybe we don’t have that great of numbers, but we’ve been pretty efficient,” Tippet said. “We’re like all teams right now. We just have to take care of the football and don’t put our defense in bad situations.”
That figures to be one of many keys for North Scott on Thursday night. The Cyclones have proven their ability to move the ball up and down the field via the run and the pass all season.
“They’ve got better and better (on offense),” Tippet said. “Their sophomore quarterback has improved the whole year, and they have two or three kids that can go out and catch it. They can run downhill. It’s a typical Harlan team, and it’s going to be a tough task for us.”
When North Scott has the ball, Coach Tippet believes his team will need to establish the run game to avoid becoming one-dimensional.
“Defensively, they play really hard,” he said. “They’ve got a good front seven, and their two defensive ends set the table for them. They make a lot of plays, and they make it hard to run between the tackles. We’ve got to establish the run game. If we get one dimensional it makes it really tough on us. I think the running game is going to be the key part.”
Hear Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore on the play-by-play Thursday evening at 7:00 on KMA-FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com. Listen to the full interview with Coach Tippet below.