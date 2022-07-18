(Remsen) -- Often known for their baseball success, the Remsen St. Mary's softball program has carved its path to state for the second consecutive year.
The Hawks (27-2) are back in Fort Dodge with a relatively new lineup after graduating five seniors from last year's team.
"This was our goal the whole season," Remsen Coach Monte Harpenau said. "Nobody thought we could do it with this young team, but these girls were determined."
Coach Harpenau's team posted postseason wins over South O'Brien (6-2), Kingsley-Pierson (12-0) and Akron-Westfield (6-2) behind a salty defense.
"We've had big growth in our defense," he said. "We haven't had many errors, and we're doing the little things."
The Hawks' success has come with a roster consisting of zero seniors. The youth and success have them excited for the future.
"We didn't feel ahead of schedule," Harpenau said. "But this gives us a lot of hope for the future. We feel excited about the future because we have some young kids coming up, and we don't lose anybody."
The Hawks hit .352 as a team this season, and scored 238 runs in 29 games.
Sophomore Claire Schroeder has raked at the plate with a team-best .573 average in 110 at-bats. Mya Bunkers (.435, 40 RBI), Jacie Homan (.380, 32 RBI), Octavia Galles (.373, 17 RBI), Halle Galles (.370, 18 RBI), Carmindee Ricke (.333, 22 RBI), Marina Cronin (.256, 14 RBI) have contributed to the offense.
"Our girls are aggressive," Harpenau said. "They've always been aggressive. The bottom of our order stepped up. They're feeling comfortable, which is why they're stepping up."
Cronin -- a sophomore -- has been the Hawks' go-to pitcher with a 22-2 record, 1.22 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings.
"The biggest thing has been her location," Harpenau said. "She's got better at putting her pitches where she wants."
The Hawks open the Class 1A State Tournament with Southeast Warren (23-4).
The Warhawks are a headache for any defense with a .393 average and 31 home runs, which ranked third and second in Class 1A. Southeast Warren's offensive prowess has caught Coach Harpenau's attention.
"The 31 home runs are impressive," he said. "But we've talked about needing to make every play. If we're in ball games, we feel good because the girls are resilient. This is a pretty tough matchup, but everybody down there is good."
Southeast Warren/Remsen, St. Mary's is at 5:30 on Tuesday. Trevor Maeder has reports from that game on Twitter (@TrevMaeder96). Check out the full interview with Coach Harpenau below.