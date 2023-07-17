(Williamsburg) -- A determined senior class and a grueling schedule have led Williamsburg baseball to its first state tournament trip in a decade.
The Raiders (20-19) are making their first trip to state since 2013 and fourth in program history.
"Our season was three parts," Williamsburg head coach Nathan King tells KMA Sports. "We started out 14-6, then went 3-13 down the stretch to end the year. We played some OK baseball. Should have won some, but didn't get it done."
The Raiders played multiple doubleheaders against larger schools, such as Solon, Mount Vernon and Marion. While those showings muddied their record, it also taught them resilience.
"Our guys are used to this schedule," King said. "There were weeks we had seven or eight games. We had to be nine or 10 pitchers deep. Win or lose, it doesn't matter because we look for those to make us better."
Williamsburg is in the state tournament after postseason victories over East Marshall, Pleasantville and West Marshall.
"We've been mentally locked in," King said. "We know we have the physical tools to do what we want. We just have to be mentally locked in."
The Raiders have 10 seniors on their roster.
Sophomore Nile Sinn has been their top bat with a .364/.423/.530 line and 22 RBI while Madox Doehrmann, Sam Rich, Rayce Heitman, Landon Jepson, Cael Moore, Trey O'Neil, Gavin Jensen and Henry Simmons are also frequent contributors to a Williamsburg lineup that hits .298.
O'Neil has been their top arm with a 2.82 ERA and 83 strikeouts across 57 innings, while Sinn has spun 48 2/3 innings with a 2.88 ERA and 37 strikeouts. Dallon Whitehill has also been a vital part of the rotation with a 3.55 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings.
"Just go compete for us," King said about his pitching staff. "We've probably thrown two of our better games in the last couple of games. That's been big for us."
The Raiders return to state on Tuesday when they face Underwood in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal on KMA-FM 99.1. King says Underwood freshman Garrett Luett -- an Iowa commit -- is someone they must account for Tuesday.
"Anytime you have a freshman committed to Iowa, you're doing something right. They've got some guys that work well off of him as well. We're going to have to play our best baseball to beat those guys."
Derek Martin has a call from Carroll on Tuesday. Hear the full interview with Coach King below.