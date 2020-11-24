(Ludlow) -- One year after falling short, the Southwest Livingston Wildcats are back in the Missouri 8-Man State Championship Game.
When the Wildcats hit the turf Saturday, it will have been 364 days since they suffered an 82-38 loss to Mound City in the title game. The loss, according to Coach Oren Magruder, set the tone for their run this season.
"It means a lot, especially after last year," he said. "That game didn't exactly go our way and left a bad taste in our mouth. They worked hard all offseason. It was on our mind."
The Wildcats enter the state title game at 11-1 and fresh off a 52-22 victory over Drexel in the semis. Their lone blemish of the season came to Mound City on September 18th. Since then, they have rattled off eight consecutive victories by an average of 41.25 points per game. Magruder attributes his team's dominant campaign to a balanced offense and senior leadership.
"I feel like we've had a good mix of run and pass," Magruder said. "We've just taken whatever the defense has given us. We have just done that pretty efficiently. The seniors have done a good job of making sure we are doing things the right way. They knew where we had to be. That motivation and painful loss really propelled us."
Last year, Southwest Livingston relied on a heavy rushing attack, led by six-foot-six inch quarterback Mack Anderson. However, Anderson graduated last year and the Wildcats were forced to find a replacement.
"We didn't really know the direction we were going to go," Magruder said. "But with the receivers we had, I felt we were going to go to an air raid."
They found one in Illinois transfer Wes Hughes.
Hughes has not disappointed this season. The senior has thrown for 3,210 yards and 49 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,221 yards and 30 scores.
"He's just a very natural thrower," Magruder said. "He's very elusive, he's not super fast, just hard to get a hold of."
Hughes has leaned on a stout receiving core comprised of Chase Neptune (50 catches, 813 yards, 12 touchdowns), Parker Keeney (63 catches, 999 yards, 18 touchdowns), Ethan Hoerr (37 catches, 446 yards, nine touchdowns), Patrick Warren (29 catches, 392 yards three touchdowns) and Jaeden Sears (13 catches, 251 yards five touchdowns)
Of course, Hughes has been able to use his legs and connect with his quintet of steady receivers thanks to stout offensive line play, led by Matt Kelchen, Owen Oesch and Morgan Anderson.
"At this time of year, the line of scrimmage has to be good," Magruder said. "The guys who get the touchdown get all the glory, but really they are the reason we are the way we are."
The only thing standing between Southwest Livingston and their first 8-Man title in school history is a school eyeing their seventh -- North Andrew.
The Cardinals enter at 13-0, led by the one-two rushing attack of quarterback Carson Thomas and running back Hayden Ecker.
"They're really good," Magruder said. "Offensively, they are going to pound you. They are hard to tackle. On defense, they are super aggressive and tackle well. They are so well-rounded, they may not have a player that sticks out, but they are so good as a team."
When it comes to keys, Magruder feels it comes down to fundamentals and energy.
"They are very well-coached," he said. "We are going to have to match their intensity and aggressiveness."
Saturday's game will take place at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe. Trevor Maeder will have updates on Twitter @TrevMaeder96 and a web story available after the game at kmaland.com. The complete interview with Coach Magruder can be heard below.