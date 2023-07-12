(Fort Dodge) -- St. Edmond softball gets to play the Class 1A State Softball Tournament in front of their home crowd Tuesday evening when the Gaels face Martensdale-St. Mary's in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal.
This year's trip to state is the first for the program since 2015.
"It's a tremendous opportunity," St. Edmond head softball coach Bill Shirbroun tells KMA Sports. "It's nice to get back on the board. Being here locally, it's fun. We're doing lots of team activities. It's great for us and the kids."
The Gaels (23-11) punched their ticket to Fort Dodge with a dominant 11-1 win over perennial power Newell-Fonda in a regional final.
"That's a wonderful win," Shirbroun said. "Newell-Fonda is a storied program. They get it done year after year. To do that wasn't how I envisioned it, but the girls played outstanding."
The Gaels put together a seven-run second inning to race to a 9-0 lead on Monday.
"We were disciplined at the plate," Shirbroun said. "That factored in. We didn't swing at bad pitches and worked the count. When we got runners on, we moved them around and got them in."
Coach Shirbroun has a young squad with only two seniors on their roster. Sophomore Lauren Gibb leads the charge with a .442 average and 18 RBI, while Faith Shirbroun (.374, 18 RBI), Ansley Oswald (.358, 19 RBI), Kaili Henning (.337, 27 RBI), Payton Bradley (.324, 17 RBI), Anna Kolacia (.303, 18 RBI) and Hadley Oswald (.262, 11 RBI) are also pieces of the lineup.
"These girls are young, but they've played a lot of softball," Shirbroun said. "They're young in age, but not young in experience. That's played a big part in what we do."
The Gaels have used four pitchers this year. Henning has been their ace with a 1.58 ERA and 150 strikeouts across 110 2/3 innings, while Shirbroun, Bradley and Sophia Schlenz have also seen time in the circle.
"All our pitchers can throw strikes," Coach Shirbroun said. "A lot of teams rely on one pitcher to be successful. We took our chances this year and pitched some other pitchers. Doing that put the ball in play more, which forced our defense to make more plays."
The Gaels are the No. 8 seed in the 1A State Tournament. They will face Martensdale-St. Marys (25-6) at 5 PM on Tuesday.
"I'd love to say I have a great scouting report on them, but we don't." Shirbroun said. "We're learning. In any game, your defense has to come through. You have to play error free at this time of the year. If we play error free, we'll have success. If we boot the ball around, we'll be in for a dog fight."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from Martensdale-St. Mary's/St. Edmond, Fort Dodge on Tuesday. Hear the full interview with Coach Shirbroun below.