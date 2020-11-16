(Remsen) -- Following the highest scoring game in Iowa high school football history, St. Mary’s, Remsen is one win away from their second state championship.
The Hawks (11-0) take on Fremont-Mills (8-1) Thursday morning in the 8-Player state final. KMA Sports will have the broadcast on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood.
On Monday, St. Mary’s, Remsen head coach Tim Osterman joined Upon Further Review in our latest Know Your Opponent preview. While the F-M/RSM matchup is certainly appealing, the state is still talking about the Hawks’ 108-94 semifinal win over Montezuma.
“The players were really sore,” Coach Osterman told KMA Sports, “but the coaches were really sore, too. Just walking around for four hours and the highs and lows of that game, you got a little bit sore there.”
The two teams combined for a state-record 202 points and broke multiple offensive records with Montezuma relying on the passing game and the Hawks relying on a run game led by senior quarterback Blaine Harpenau, who had 357 yards on 40 carries.
“We knew their offense was pretty potent and – given the way they play defense – we felt strongly we could score,” Osterman said. “But we didn’t think it would get out of hand. We thought it was going to be 60 to 50, but we hit that in the third quarter.”
The win for St. Mary’s was their second straight come-from-behind victory in the playoffs, as they scored the final 35 points in a 42-27 triumph over Audubon in the quarterfinals.
“We’ve got kids that will not give up,” Osterman said. “They will keep fighting and keep fighting. We were lucky to stick with our game plan as long as we could and then get a couple lucky breaks here and there.”
St. Mary’s, Remsen now gets ready for the powerful rushing attack of Fremont-Mills – a team that will likely push back a bit more on the defensive side.
“I have a lot of respect for their program,” Osterman said. “I don’t know what they put in the water there in Tabor, but they’ve got huge kids every single year. It’d be nice to figure out how they do that, but it’s the same thing just in a different year.”
The meeting marks the third time in the past four seasons the two have played in the playoffs. In 2017, St. Mary’s won a 51-6 game in a state semifinal before a 34-20 quarterfinal win last year.
“They’ve got great talent, they get downhill and they know who they are,” Osterman said. “Their ability to run it and throw it when they need to (makes them successful), and they play great defense. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
Coach Osterman says he doesn’t expect another offensive showdown that will light up the scoreboard.
“The defense needs to minimize the big play,” he said. “They can get into some running formations where if you don’t fit correctly, Seth (Malcom) will get going downhill and it’s going to be a long day.
“We have to look at those areas on defense and then offensively take what they give us. There are some things they’re willing to give you, but are they willing to give them consistently? We’re still trying to hash that out. We’ll have to stay on the field, get the run game going and hit the easy passes they give you to stay consistent.”
Hear the play-by-play on Thursday at 10:00 AM on KMA-FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com. Listen to the full interview with Coach Osterman linked below.