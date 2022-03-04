(Remsen) -- The St. Mary's, Remsen boys basketball team has become a frequent visitor to the state basketball tournament and will make their sixth consecutive appearance on Monday.
"We tell the boys that it's special to be one of eight teams left," said Coach Justin Ruden. "It's not easy. We've just been lucky enough to get back down there."
The Hawks' (24-0) road to Des Moines was far from easy. They had to dispatch Newell-Fonda -- BCMoore's No. 4 team in Class 1A -- in a substate final.
Coach Ruden's team started strong and held on for a 48-47 win.
"We had a really good first half," Ruden said. "We came out punching. The BCMoore rankings didn't lie. It was a solid Newell-Fonda team that is well-coached. It just came down to our experience and being able to knock down shots at the end."
The Hawks have had little trouble knocking down shots this year, led by junior Jaxon Bunkers (12.9 PPG). Coach Ruden has a balanced bunch complementing Bunkers. Austin Jensen (10.1 PPG), Carter Schorg (9.5 PPG), Cael Ortman (9.3 PPG), Ryan Willman (9.0 PPG) and Alex Schroeder (7.1 PPG) have been steady contributors.
"We've got six guys that are capable scorers," Ruden said. "The beauty is that it can be any guy on any given night. It's been a nice thing for us this year."
Defensively, the Hawks are a stingy bunch and rank No. 2 according to BCMoore.
"You gotta just buy into it," Ruden said. "It's not always the thing everybody wants to do, but our boys have bought in."
The Hawks' defense has its hands full on Monday when they face West Harrison in a Class 1A State Quarterfinal. The Hawkeyes (22-3) are making their first trip to the state tournament and have three potent scorers -- Mason King (15.4 PPG), Koleson Evans (14.4 PPG) and Sage Evans (13.4 PPG).
"It's tough to defend when you have three guys capable of putting up 13 or more points," Ruden said. "And it varies. They are difficult to prepare for until you've seen them in live-action. It will be difficult, but we'll try to do our best to get our boys ready to play."
Trevor Maeder has the call of West Harrison/St. Marys, Remsen on Monday afternoon at 3:45 on KMA-FM 99.1. Check out the full interview with Coach Ruden below.