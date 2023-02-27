(Dallas Center) -- Dallas Center-Grimes girls basketball makes its sixth state tournament trip and third consecutive when they square off against Glenwood in a Class 4A state quarterfinal Tuesday afternoon on KMA-FM 99.1.
The Mustangs (20-3) enter as the top seed.
"We're happy with how our season has gone," Dallas Center-Grimes head coach Adam Jones tells KMA Sports. "We played a tough schedule. As the season went on, we kept getting better."
The Mustangs haven't shied away from testing themselves. They played 5A state qualifier Johnston, fellow 4A qualifiers Ballard and North Polk and 3A state qualifier Des Moines Christian.
"I think it (their schedule) has helped us," Jones said. "We had some high-quality opponents. It was a tough schedule, but it put us in positions to learn and grow.'
Their postseason path featured wins over Carroll and Humboldt. They fought off a scare from Carroll in the regional semifinals before trouncing Humboldt (61-33) to punch their ticket to Des Moines.
"Carroll is a very athletic group," Jones said. "It was great for us to learn from. Humboldt, we played solid defensively and followed our game plan."
Coach Jones and company are no strangers to state tournament runs. This year's team joins the squads from 1998, 2008, 2014, 2021 and 2022 as state qualifiers. Last year's squad came in as the top seed but dropped a triple-overtime classic to Cedar Rapids, Xavier in the semifinals.
"I don't know if our expectations were different than they are every year," Jones said. "We want to play our best basketball in February and get better one game after the next. We definitely had a sour taste in our mouths. That might have motivated us, but the expectations weren't different. We handled it (this season) like we do every year."
Emma Miner (15.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.4 SPG) and Finley Fitzgerald (11.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.5 SPG) lead the Mustangs' lineup.
"Emma is a tough matchup," Jones said. "She shoots from the outside and plays in the post. She's been a staple of our program. We rely on her to do a lot of different things. Finley is a hard worker. Her offensive game has improved, and she's a great defender. They're two quality players."
Vanessa Bickford (8.8 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.3 APG), Kayla Reis (5.7 PPG), Aubrey Johansen (5.5 PPG), Josie Lampe (4.3 PPG) and Sydney Miller (3.6 PPG) also contribute to the Mustangs' lineup.
Dallas Center-Grimes faces Glenwood in a state quarterfinal Tuesday at 11:45.
The Rams (16-8) are also frequent visitors to Des Moines. This year's trip marks their fourth consecutive.
"They're playing really well right now," Jones said. "They've had success in recent years. We have a lot of respect for them. They're playing their best basketball right now."
The Rams are back at the state tournament behind South Dakota State commit Jenna Hopp. Hopp posted a legendary 30-point, 19-rebound, 8-assist, 5-block, 4-steal outing in Glenwood's regional final win over Pella.
"She's a talented player," Jones said. "That's a tough matchup for anybody. It's going to take all five girls to slow her down. I don't think you can stop her. You just got to slow her down. We've always been a team that prides itself on defense. Our biggest key is to defend well. If we defend well, we play well on the other end."
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini have the call of Glenwood/Dallas Center-Grimes on KMA-FM 99.1. Tuesday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Jones.