(Humboldt) -- An undefeated showdown is on tap in a Class 3A semifinal on Thursday. While Harlan is hardly a surprise, their opponent might be.
Humboldt (11-0) has gone from 2-7 to 5-4 to the UNI-Dome for the first time since 2006 in just a three-year span. Derrick Elman – in his fourth year as head coach for the Wildcats – is the engineer behind the dramatic turnaround.
“When I came here four years ago, I wanted to make a commitment to growth in the weight room and growing our weight program,” Coach Elman said. “I think that’s what we’ve seen the biggest growth in our kids. They’ve committed to making themselves better in the offseason and in-season lifting weights. We’ve created a program we’re proud of, and that works for all sports.”
Before the 5-4 record in 2020, Humboldt had not seen a winning record since 2014. Even with plenty of returning talent, a jump from 5-4 to 11-0 is quite the accomplishment.
“We just have such a good core group of seniors,” Elman said. “We have 19 seniors out there this year, and those guys do everything together. They love being around each other, and they love each other being successful. They take pride in that. This is a special group of kids.”
Among those 19 seniors is quarterback Caden Matson, who has been terrific all season with 2,442 yards passing, 1,543 yards rushing and a combined 47 offensive touchdowns (32 passing, 15 rushing).
“Caden is just one of those kids that doesn’t come around very often,” Elman said. “The combination of athleticism and (being) a student of the game. His dad is the defensive coordinator so Caden has been around the game since he’s been little. He understands the game of football, he’s a hard worker and is a tremendous leader and teammate.”
Matson has several dangerous receiving threats at his disposal led by junior Will Orness, who has 70 receptions for 1,151 yards and 15 touchdowns. Fellow senior Jacob Heier has added 39 grabs for 733 yards and 11 scores, and sophomore Corey Dettmann posted 23 receptions for 338 yards and four touchdowns of his own.
The senior standouts litter the defensive leaderboards with Humboldt’s top four tacklers coming from the eldest class. Tanner McKimmey has 81.5 tackles and 6.0 TFLs, Nolan Lammers finished the season with 71.0 tackles and 12.0 TFLs, Christian Alacala tallied 65.5 tackles with 9.5 TFLs and Matson chipped in 52.5 tackles. The Wildcats secondary has also been opportunistic with 18 interceptions, led by Orness’ four.
“They’ve kind of got a chip on their shoulder,” Elman added. “They probably think a lot of people didn’t think they were going to (make it this far). The way they’ve come out and handled adversity, I’m just so proud of them.”
Humboldt’s road to the Dome came through District 2, where they were largely dominant save for a couple tight wins over Nevada (19-15) and Algona (35-26) in the final two weeks of the regular season. Their two playoff wins, though, were both by at least three scores with a 47-6 triumph over Hampton-Dumont-CAL and a 42-21 takedown of Independence.
Up next is a meeting with last season’s state runner-up. Harlan is a juggernaut with four consecutive shutouts and a Class 3A-best 51.45 points per game.
“I just have the utmost respect for the Harlan football program,” Elman said. “So many of us schools the size of Harlan, we look to Harlan as something we want to emulate and be like. To get the opportunity to play against them is pretty awesome.”
As one would expect, Coach Elman’s praise for Harlan on both sides of the ball is effusive.
“They obviously have a special group of players,” Elman said. “Super dynamic offense. They can line up in I formation or get in shotgun and do a plethora of things. They’ve got four straight shutouts. It’s something we’re going to have to look at and be meticulous with how we do things.
“We definitely have to match their physicality. They get off the ball hard on both sides of the ball. There’s no doubt in my mind that they’re going to score points, so our guys are just going to have to be able to handle adversity.”
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore will have the play-by-play Saturday evening at 7:00 PM on KMA 960. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Elman below.