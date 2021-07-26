(Orange City) -- Unity Christian makes its second-ever appearance at the state baseball tournament on Tuesday when they face Clarinda in a Class 2A State Quarterfinal.
This trip to Carroll features seven seniors and comes after a 3-0 loss to West Lyon in a substate final last season.
"We are pretty excited about the opportunity," Coach Marlin Schoonhoven said. "Their intention this year was to work harder and accomplish the goal of getting to state. We hope to have a few more games, but right now, we are excited to have the opportunity to play in the state tournament."
The Knights (20-7) opened the postseason with a district semifinal scare against Central Lyon but ultimately won 7-6. Then followed with a district semifinal win over West Lyon (7-2) in the district championship and punched their first state tournament ticket since 2002 with an 8-2 win over Estherville Lincoln Central in a substate final.
"Central Lyon was a different team than what their record represented," Schoonhoven said. “We were happy to move on and then were happy with the outcomes in the district and substate finals."
Offensively, the Knights hit .340 as a team, paced by Clayton Bosma (.462), Tyler Wieringa (.432), Tanner Schouten (.424), Jacob Van Donge (.391) and Eli Erwin (.317) and James Bouma (.277).
"We have a lot of smart baseball players," Schoonhoven said. "They know their talents and understand their limitations. They are aggressive when they want to hit. They have the confidence, see the ball and hit the ball."
On the mound, Bosma (5-1, 2.43 ERA, 43 K) and Schouten (7-2, 2.31 ERA, 69 K) lead the way.
"Tanner Schouten has been a starter since he was in eighth grade," Schoonhoven said. "He has been our top pitcher the last few years. He has good command and a positive mindset. Clayton has become a talented pitcher, but he wasn't a talented pitcher when he came in. He has nice speed and throws a good breaker. Those two accompany each other well."
The Knights' 2A State Quarterfinal opponent -- Clarinda (18-11) -- has a stout pitching rotation of their own with Michael Shull, Wyatt Schmitt and Cooper Neal, which led the Cardinals to their first state tournament trip since 2005.
"I don't know a lot about them," Schoonhoven said. "This time of year, records don't really mean a whole lot. I think we match up well, but Clarinda is obviously playing some good ball. Any team that makes it to the final eight is going to be a challenge."
Derek Martin has the call on Tuesday morning at 11 on KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Schoonhoven.