(Hawarden) -- Senior leadership, the drive to avenge last year's state championship loss and an explosive offense have been crucial elements to West Sioux football's stellar season.
The Falcons are into a state semifinal for the fifth time in the past six years and have their sights set on a third state championship during that run.
Aside from an early-season loss to 2A No. 1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, West Sioux (10-1) has breezed through their schedule, outscoring opponents 517-123 in their 10 wins.
"We have great senior leadership," Coach Ryan Schwiesow said. "We have a ton of seniors back this year. That's what makes this team special."
The Falcons returned their leading passer, rusher, receiver and tackler from last year's squad that dropped a heartbreaking state championship battle to Van Meter, so they knew they had the pieces for another big year.
"The kids we had come back are playing with a high level of confidence," Schwiesow said. "When you bring kids back, you can add stuff to the offense because they understand more."
Senior quarterback Dylan Wiggins is a three-year starter for West Sioux. Wiggins inherited the QB1 spot from current Iowa State starter Hunter Dekkers in 2020 and has followed up nicely. Wiggins has completed 68.3% of his passes for 1,794 yards and 29 touchdowns with only five interceptions in 2022.
"Dylan is really accurate," Schwiesow said. "He had some big shoes to fill, but he's done a good job doing that."
Senior Brady Lynott leads West Sioux's receiving stable with 45 catches for 803 yards and 15 touchdowns, and Carter Bultman is their leading rusher with 1,124 yards and 17 scores. The Falcons are about as balanced as they come. They've posted 2,184 rushing yards and 1,953 passing yards this year.
"Most coaches say they want to run the ball first," Schwiesow said. "We want to run the ball first, but we're not just going to be a standing target. We're going to scratch where it itches. If teams pack the box, we throw. If they play soft coverage and don’t stack the box, we're going to turn around and run it. That's what makes us a tough offense to stop."
Points might come in heaps on Friday when West Sioux faces Underwood in a Class 1A state semifinal. The Eagles and Falcons have the top two offenses in Class 1A, per BCMoore.
Underwood also has a balanced offense, led by quarterback Alex Ravlin and starring Gage Savin, Graham Jensen, Maddox Nelson, Josh Ravlin, Easton Robertson, Jack Vanfossan, Mason Boothby and Wyatt Baker.
"They do a lot of nice things with their zone-run game," Schwiesow said. "The Ravlin kid is very talented and accurate. They're good at what they do. They're versed, and they do it well. And they're well-coached."
Underwood has forced 41 turnovers this year. With two high-powered offenses, an extra possession could be the difference.
"Turnovers dictate games," Schwiesow said. "This week will be no different. We have to take care of the football and not take unnecessary risks."
West Sioux has one distinct advantage on Underwood Friday -- the experience of playing in the UNI-Dome confines.
The Eagles haven't been in 20 years, but the Falcons made trips in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
"The moment can't be bigger than the game," Schwiesow said. "We've been here. I'm hoping the lights aren't too bright for them. That's key to playing in the Dome. We're approaching this as a business trip. We're used to being there. We realize we have some unfinished business. We hope to go about doing that."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call of West Sioux/Underwood Friday afternoon at 1 PM on KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Schwiesow.