(Cedar Rapids) -- Lewis Central and Cedar Rapids, Xavier will fight for the Class 4A state championship for the second consecutive year.
For the Saints (12-0), it's a chance at their fourth championship in program history.
"This group has been a fun group to coach," Coach Duane Schulte said. "They've done the things we asked of them. It's a nice reward for these kids. "Our kids are coachable. They're good listeners. It's a culture thing, and it makes it fun to go to practice each day."
Coach Schulte's squad returned to the state title game with a 38-10 rout of North Scott.
"It's hard to get to the Dome," Schulte said. "Just getting the W somehow stood out the most. People have no idea how hard it is to win one game. We were happy and gratified to get the win."
Xavier has rolled through their slate, outscoring opponents 465-60.
Junior quarterback Ronan Thomas inherited the signal-caller position. He hasn't disappointed with 1,420 passing yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
"He is smart," Schulte said. "He comes from a great family. His older brother, Ivan, played for us. He has the same characteristics and traits. He's followed in the footsteps of the family characteristics and traits."
Aside from Thomas, senior running back Michael Cunningham has churned for 1,428 yards and 20 touchdowns, and senior receiver Aidan McDermott has hauled in 39 catches for 703 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Defensively, senior Thomas Sundell has accounted for 92 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and four sacks. Senior Caelum Jones has lived in opponents' backfields with 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks, and McDermott has been a ball hawk in the secondary with five picks.
"We like when our guys execute what the coaches tell them to do," Schulte said. "This group does that. They're fun to be around."
The Saints captured state titles in 2006, 2017 and 2018. For the 2022 squad to join them, they must get past Lewis Central Thursday night. The Titans and Saints staged a triple-overtime classic in last year's title game. Ultimately, Xavier fell a yard shy of another state title.
While last year's loss stung, Schulte says it has been a talking point.
"We never talked about last year," he said. "For the last 25 years I've been here, we never bring up last year."
The Titans offense is as explosive as last year, thanks to UNI quarterback commit and Division I running back prospect Jonathan Humpal.
"They can throw or run the ball," Schulte said. "And defensively, you can see they're sound. They're a pretty well-balanced team."
A turnover thwarted a promising Xavier drive in last year's game. Schulte feels his team must avoid those if they're to avenge last year's defeat.
"Any coach in America will tell you the biggest keys are to limit mistakes, try to get turnovers or don't have turnovers," Schulte said. "You can't have turnovers or penalties. We'll try to play sound football."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call of Lewis Central/Xavier Thursday at 7 PM on KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Schulte.