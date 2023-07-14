(Remsen) -- Despite their youth, the Remsen, St. Mary's softball team has put together a dominant season, culminating in the program's third consecutive trip to the state tournament.
"Every time you go to state feels good," Remsen, St. Mary's head coach Monte Harpenau tells KMA Sports. "We've had a lot of different lineups. This feels better because the girls stepped up and kept doing their jobs."
The Hawks didn't have any seniors last year, but some injuries and a few contributors opting not to go out for softball prompted some lineup changes.
"We knew we had to make some changes," Harpenau said. "We told them we didn't know what we were going to do. We tried to find a lineup that we felt comfortable with. We just kept doing different lineups because of nagging injuries. They were open with it because their goal was to get back to Fort Dodge."
The Hawks (25-1) are back in Fort Dodge after a dominant postseason. They outscored South O'Brien, Trinity Christian and Logan-Magnolia by a combined 26-0. They returned to state with a 10-0 win over Logan-Magnolia in a regional final Monday.
"We hadn't seen pitching like that since early in the season," Harpenau said. "The second time through, we made adjustments and started hitting the ball. They were prepared. That was great to see."
There hasn't been much the Hawks haven't been prepared for this season. Their offense hits .388. Mya Bunkers hit .533 with 37 RBI, while Claire Schroeder (.505, 21 RBI), Halle Galles (.500, 21 RBI), Hallie Bunkers (.410, 27 RBI), Marina Cronin (.408, 20 RBI), Jacie Homan (.347, 28 RBI) and Octavia Galles (.346, 29 RBI) contribute to the explosive battery that doesn't have any seniors.
"It's their approach," Harpenau said. "They're not chasing pitches. They're being disciplined, yet aggressive. That's a hard happy medium, but they've done a great job with that."
Cronin is the Hawks' ace with a 0.53 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings.
"She's always been good at locating," Harpenau said. "She's learned to pitch. She's trusted the process and what the coaches want. That came with maturity."
The Hawks are the No. 5 seed in the Class 1A State Tournament. They face Wayne (21-8) in a quarterfinal on Monday at 5:30. The Hawks and Falcons squared off in the 2021 State Tournament, and Wayne won 7-2. However, both teams have changed immensely over the last two years.
"We don't know a lot, but their top four hitters are really good," Harpenau said.
Limiting defensive mistakes is the top priority for the Hawks.
"Our big thing is to locate, throw strikes and play solid defense. Our offense will come, but we built our program on defense."
Trevor Maeder has reports from Wayne/Remsen, St. Mary's on Tuesday. Hear the full interview with Coach Harpenau below.