(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley baseball hopes the third time's the charm when they face Treynor in Class 2A District 16 first-round action Saturday on KMA 960.
The Big Reds enter the contest at 6-19 after a 5-11 showing in the Western Iowa Conference.
"I think we've done all right," Missouri Valley head coach Jamie Fouts said on Friday's Upon Further Review. "We've had some good wins and heartbreaking losses, and we've had some games get away from us. All in all, I'm proud of what our guys have done and the way they competed."
Some notable wins for Missouri Valley are their season sweep of Riverside and their June 6th win over Tri-Center. They were competitive in their losses, too, dropping seven games by three runs or less.
"We had a good win against Tri-Center," Fouts said. "That sparked us a little bit. We've had some heartbreaking losses and thrilling wins, but we've stuck together with good leadership from our seniors."
Eli Fouts, Hayden Kocour and Justin Reed have been the senior leaders for the Big Reds. Their leadership has been welcomed on the field and off the field.
"Hayden and Eli have played a lot through the last four years," Coach Fouts said. "And Justin has played a lot the last two years. Those younger players can lean on them and learn from them."
Fouts leads the bats with a .408 average and 10 RBI, while Kocour owns a .389 average and eight RBI.
"They've led us," Fouts said. "The problem this year was, if one of them was hitting well, the other wasn't. We haven't put it together yet where both of them are going."
Cam Rolli, Brayden Neill, Taeler Glennie, Owen Becerra, Layton Maasen, Jackson Davis and Dylan Davis also contribute to the offense.
"We've struggled, but we've just emphasized putting the ball in play," Fouts said. "That has really helped us."
Kocour and Fouts have been the leaders on the bump, too.
Kocour has a 2.66 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings, while Fouts owns a 4.20 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings.
"Both of them have had a good year on the mound," Coach Fouts said. "We feel we have a chance when either of them are pitching for us."
Missouri Valley opens Class 2A District 16 play Saturday night against a familiar foe, Treynor. The Cardinals won both regular-season meetings: 16-1 on June 8th and 9-0 on June 23rd.
Coach Fouts hopes his team has learned from those games. Treynor has arguably one of the most dangerous hitters in KMAland, Jaxon Schumacher. Schumacher has hit .571 with 25 RBI and five home runs this season.
"We've tried not to serve him up," Fouts said. "We've made the other guys beat us. We haven't shown him anything."
Knocking off a team that outscored them 25-1 in the regular season won't be easy, but all the Big Reds are asking for is a chance.
"If we can make plays, we can hang around with them," Fouts said. "We want to get into the seventh inning with a chance to win. We'll have to control their hitters and be careful of Schumacher. When they put the ball in play, we have to make plays. Our top hitters have to come through. It's their time."
Trevor Maeder has the call of Missouri Valley/Treynor on KMA 960 Saturday night. Hear the full interview with Coach Fouts below.