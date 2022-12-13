(Glidden) -- Glidden-Ralston senior Vanessa Koehler had her choice of schools – and sports. Koehler, though, will take her love for softball to the next level at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
“I think I always knew I wanted to play softball,” Koehler told KMA Sports. “Once I hit high school softball that’s when I knew it was something I really loved to do.”
Koehler, though, explored her options thoroughly. While receiving plenty of track notice, Koehler decided she also wanted to put herself and her skills out there in the sport of softball.
“I started attending prospect camps,” she said. “College coaches got to evaluate what I had and skills I had. A couple months ago, my mom and I sat down for about five hours, and I just sent out different recruitment forms to colleges I could potentially play at. NIACC was the first one to reach out.”
From there, Koehler took a trip to the Mason City campus, and she found it was a perfect fit for her.
“I did a practice with their team, took a tour and sat down and talked,” Koehler said. “The coach was really open about how seasons in the past haven’t always been the strongest, but he was very open about how he has new plans for this year and seasons coming up. He’s a new coach as well so he’s bringing new aspects to the program and hearing those plans for what he has for the team was very exciting to hear.
“They also have an assistant coach, who I met at one of the prospect camps I was invited to, and she was also really nice. The facilities they have, the goals they have for lifting and each game…it’s just an amazing program they have up there, so I’m excited.”
Koehler, who has been a four-year starter with the Wildcats, hit .400/.438/.613 with seven doubles and three home runs during her junior year this past summer.
“Playing softball from such a young age on an AAU team and when I got to high school I started varsity as an 8th grader,” Koehler added. “I was thrown into it, and it’s a sport of failure. It’s going to knock you down, but I love the feeling of being challenged all the time. I like to challenge myself. It’s competitive, and it’s challenging and fun. I love that about it.”
Listen to much more with Koehler on her college decision and journey to it in the audio file below.