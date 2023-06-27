(Glidden) -- Glidden-Ralston softball has found some consistency late and leaned on its lone senior to post a winning season.
The Wildcats are 12-7 heading into Wednesday's regular-season finale with Coon Rapids-Bayard. They started the year 5-0, then dropped four of their next six. They've since three of their last four.
"We've had a great season," Glidden-Ralston head coach Chaun Burgmeier said. "We started the season hot and then went through a slump. We had some challenges with girls being gone for various circumstances. We had to move girls around to different positions, but I've been excited about how the girls have played the last few games. They're coming into their own and playing better ball."
His team's resiliency has stood out to Burgmeier this year.
"Our ability to come back," he said. "We've started slow, but then we kick it into another gear. We've done a great job fighting and battling to the end."
Glidden-Ralston's 12 wins is their most since 2018.
"The fundamentals were sharp at the beginning of the year," Burgmeier said. "Then things went south as we practiced less and less. At the same time, we played some great competition. Now, we've got back to the basics and fundamentals."
The Wildcats are a youthful bunch with only one senior.
However, that lone senior, Vanessa Koehler, has made a monster impact.
The NIACC commit hits .367 with 12 RBI, nine extra-base hits and six triples. She's also been their ace in the circle with an 11-6 record, 2.52 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 100 innings.
"I can't say enough great things about her," Burgmeier said. "She's an outstanding person and leader. The girl have rallied around her leadership. She's done a fantastic job."
Sophomore Ashlynn Tigges has been their top stick with a .404 average and 21 RBI, while Tiela Janssen, Brenna Bowman, Elizabeth Lloyd, Kassidy Wenck, Brileigh Bock and Addy Boell have also been steady contributors.
"The biggest thing has been aggressiveness," Burgmeier said. "We're being confident."
All of those names return to the lineup next year.
"These girls have been playing a lot of ball," Burgmeier said. "I'm excited to see these younger girls continue to work hard. The younger girls see what is possible. They have the desire to keep improving and to keep getting better. They realize they can compete."
The Wildcats close the regular season Tuesday night against Coon Rapids-Bayard. They open the postseason Friday when they face a winless Storm Lake, St. Mary's team in a Class 1A Region 2 opener.
"We have to get our bats going early and be mentally sharp in the field and on the bases," Burgmeier said. "If we do that, we'll have success."
Hear the full interview with Burgmeier below.