(Underwood) -- Audrie Kohl notched her 500th career strikeout and blasted a three-run homer in Missouri Valley’s 17-2 win over Underwood in five innings Monday.
The Lady Reds (17-1, 8-1) avenged their lone loss of the season to the Eagles (4-14, 3-3), winning their 15th straight game.
“I’m pretty excited,” Kohl said. “It was a really good night. We lost to Underwood last time so we knew we had to come out and play our best game and I think we just did that.”
Kohl had nine strikeouts from the circle, allowing just two runs while going 3-3 at the plate with three RBI and a home run.
“I’ve been struggling a little bit with my hitting, so today in pregame I worked with my assistant coach,” Kohl said. “We just changed up my form a little bit, changed up my load so that I wasn’t getting ahead of myself. Just trying to keep my hands back, get on time and hit the ball.”
Missouri Valley’s runs came fast and in bunches, as it scored two in the first inning, seven in the third inning, four in the fourth and four in the fifth to end the game in five frames.
The Lady Reds batted around the order in three separate innings.
“I’ve been at Missouri Valley a long time now and this is probably the best lineup we’ve had,” Missouri Valley head coach Rick Barker said. “One through nine can hit the ball and hit the ball hard. We just don’t feel like there’s a weakness or a hole in this lineup right now. Everybody going to the plate gives us a chance to score, and they’re showing it. Every night it’s a different kid, it’s a different face, it's a different name. We’re really proud of this team effort.”
On top of her stellar performance in the game, Kohl reached the career milestone of 500 career strikeouts.
“My teammates in the dugout, my teammates on the field, I can’t do it without all of them,” Kohl said. “Seeing them be excited for me was great.”
With this win, the Lady Reds take a stranglehold on the Western Iowa Conference, now sitting alone atop the standings.
“Our goal every year is to be in the top three of the WIC,” Barker said. “It’s been a long time, I think 2010 was the last time we won the Western Iowa Conference, so that’s where we’ll start. We’re aiming to win the WIC and we’ll see where that gets us.”
Missouri Valley is ranked No. 12 in Class 2A and looks to continue improving in hopes of realizing a state tournament appearance.
“Obviously our number one goal is to make it to state,” Kohl said. “We said that at the beginning of the year: make it to state and win the WIC. We’re doing both of those right now, we just gotta keep working hard and finish them.”
Missouri Valley is back in action for a road date with Treynor Wednesday, while Underwood takes on Logan-Magnolia at home Tuesday.
View full video interviews with Kohl and Barker below.