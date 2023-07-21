(KMAland) -- Officials with the Western Iowa Conference have released their All-Conference Softball & Baseball Teams.
In softball, Missouri Valley led the way with three first-team choices.
Audrie Kohl, Brooklyn Lange and Emerson Anderson were the first-team nods for the Lady Reds while Kohl was named the WIC Player of the Year.
Abby Hiatt (Logan-Magnolia), Claire Cook (Underwood), Jadyn Huisman (Treynor), Alexis Obemeier (Audubon), Delaney Mathews (Treynor), Graycen Partlow (AHSTW), Adaline Martens (Riverside), Mary Stephens (Underwood), Hayden Thomas (Tri-Center) and Jordan Porsch (Audubon) were also selected to the First Team.
In baseball, Treynor's Jaxon Schumacher was named WIC Player of the Year. Underwood led the field with first-team designations for Jack Vanfossan, Mason Boothby and Garrett Luett.
Other first-team choices were Nick Denning (AHSTW), Michael Turner (Tri-Center), Grady Jeppesen (Riverside), Kalab Kuhl (Logan-Magnolia), Brayden Lund (AHSTW), Isaac Wohlhuter (Tri-Center), Eli Fouts (Missouri Valley), Hayden Kocour (Missouri Valley) and Gavin Larsen (Audubon).
View the full list of second-team nods below.
