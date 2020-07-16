(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar, Ihmir Smith-Marsette of Iowa and Andrew Parchment of Kansas have been named to the 2020 Bitletnikoff Award Watch List.
Kolar had a big sophomore season with 51 receptions for 697 yards and seven touchdowns while Smith-Marsette grabbed 44 catches for 722 yards and five scores in his junior year with the Hawkeyes. Parchment, in his junior year with the Jayhawks, had 65 receptions for 831 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding FBS receiver. View the complete watch list linked here.