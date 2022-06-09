(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Rams found their recipe for success against Clarinda thanks to the help of some rising underclassmen talent.
Glenwood (8-4) rallied late to snag a 3-2 victory over the Cardinals (5-9) in a Hawkeye 10 Conference softball matchup.
"We came back a little hungry from last year against them where they kind of put it to us and we knew we wanted to get these back, so it was a big win for us," said Glenwood head coach Kylee Stanton.
After holding off Clarinda's first appearances at the plate, the Rams were able to strike first thanks to an RBI by Delaney Holeton. Glenwood's one run lead was nearly matched in the second inning by Clarinda. However, it was erased after it was ruled the runner didn't correctly tag up before advancing home on what would've been a sacrifice fly.
The Rams and Cardinals then entered a chess match, with both defenses seemingly without any weak points -- especially from the arms of Clarinda's Andi Woods and Glenwood's Allison Koontz.
"She does a good job throwing strikes, she has a good mix of pitches for us, but most of all she's most confident on the mound," said Stanton. "She just trusts herself really well, and that's all that we can ask night in and night out."
While only a freshman, Koontz looked like a veteran player in the circle. Accounting for 14 total outs with nine strikeouts, Koontz turned into a cornerstone for the Ram's defense.
"I try to keep my attitude up because I know that when my attitude goes down, the entire team's attitude goes down," said Koontz. "So that's really it, and because I need to keep my attitude up because we really needed to beat Clarinda today and we came out."
Even with Koontz dealing, Clarinda continued to chip away and eventually broke through the Glenwood defensive wall in the sixth inning to take a 2-1 lead into the home stretch of the night.
With the tide appearing to shift towards the Cardinals, there was still a spark in the Rams' offense. In the bottom of the sixth, a double from McKenna Koehler put the tying run on. From there, another young standout in Sara Kolle stepped up and sent a moonshot over the wall to put Glenwood ahead one last time.
"I just can't believe it's real, that was my first-ever home run and not a better time to do it," said Kolle. "I was really thinking about my step because my coach has been talking to me about that. I just thought 'I just want to hit the ball' because I'd been popped up and got walked I was looking for a hit."
The Rams have now won five out of their last six outings, and have their sights set on making moves towards the top of the Hawkeye 10.
"The biggest thing is getting these close games," said Stanton. "We'd like to come out and win them by more of course, but if we get the close games it keeps building our confidence."
View the full interviews with Stanton, Koontz, and Kolle below.