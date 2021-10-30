(KMAland) -- Austin Kremkoski, Jaydon Knight and Jaixen Frost were all award winners with the release of the Class A District 7 All-District Teams.
Riverside’s Kremkoski was picked as the Offensive MVP while Mount Ayr’s Knight and Frost were tabbed the Defensive MVP and Overall MVP of the league, respectively. Mount Ayr’s Ryan Victor was named the Coach of the Year and his assistant Dan Showalter and Southwest Valley assistant Kyle Chafa were honored as assistant coaches of the year.
Kremkoski (QB) and Knight (E/WR) were both 1st Team offensive choices along with running backs Rhett Bentley of Riverside, Southwest Valley’s Brendan Knapp and AHSTW’s Denver Pauley. Knight was joined in the receiving corps by Raydden Grobe of AHSTW and Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen.
On the offensive line, Mount Ayr’s Will Strange, Southwest Valley’s Robbie Barnes, St. Albert’s Keaton Barnes and AHSTW’s Jordan Ratzlaff were first team choices.
On the first team defense, defensive backs Marshall Knapp of Southwest Valley, AHSTW’s Blake Tuma and St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan were chosen. Linebackers Cade Myers of Southwest Valley, Aidan Martin of AHSTW and Mount Ayr’s Adler Shay were also picked to the first team while the defensive line consisted of Riverside’s Nathan Messerschmidt, Mount Ayr’s Cody Larson, Sidney’s Nic Peters and Hunter Crill of Southwest Valley. Sidney’s Cole Stenzel was a utility choice, and Braydon Pierson of Mount Ayr was the first team punter.
