Kansas Jayhawks

(Lawrence) –- The University of Kansas has announced a new contract for head rowing coach Carrie Cook-Callen.  

In a release, Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff said, “Carrie is incredibly dedicated to moving our rowing program forward and, as a KU alumna, she upholds our commitment to the development of our student-athletes in every phase of life. That philosophy has led to great outcomes for Kansas Rowing, both on and off the water, and I look forward to her continued leadership and raising the bar of this program in the years ahead."

Cook-Callen has been the head coach since 2017. Her extension is for three years, through the 2024-25 season.

