(Lawrence) -- Kansas freshman rower Melia Martin was named Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year on Wednesday.
In a release, Kansas rowing coach Carrie Cook-Callen said of Martin, "Melia has had a great freshman year. She was a good athlete coming from high school, but she has really flourished in her new sport. She steadily works hard every day, stays after to do recovery and does it all with a great attitude. We can’t wait to see what year two has in store for Melia as a Jayhawk."
Martin shared the honor with Grace Holland (Texas).
