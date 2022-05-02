(Lawrence) -- University of Kansas baseball player Caleb Upshaw has been named the Big 12 co-Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week.
The Eastern Kentucky transfer posted a .500/.542/1.000 line with five doubles, two home runs and nine RBI in a busy week that featured games against Air Force and West Virginia.
Upshaw is hitting .307/.362/.580 with 33 RBI, nine home runs, 10 doubles and two triples.
The Newnan, Georgia native shared Big 12 Player of the Week honors with Oklahoma State's Nolan McLean.
