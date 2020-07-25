(Lawrence) -- Kansas football went into Florida for a cornerback commitment on Saturday, landing Quincy, Florida’s DeVonte Wilson.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound cornerback is ranked No. 131 at cornerback and No. 206 in Florida, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Wilson had other reported offers from several Group of Five schools, including Akron, Ohio, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Liberty, Marshall, South Alabama and Western Kentucky. He is the 15th known commit for Kansas in their 2021 recruiting class.