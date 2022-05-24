Stephen Bidne
Photo: Hawaii Athletics

(Lawrence) -- Kansas women’s golf coach Lindsay Kuhle announced the hiring of Stephen Bidne on Tuesday.

In a release, Kuhle said, ““I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Stephen into the program as our associate head coach. I’ve known Stephen for several years, first as a player and now as a coach, and he is a winner at every level. He’s improved every team that he’s been a part of.”

Bidne comes to Kansas from Hawaii, where he spent five seasons as the head coach.

View the full release from Kansas here.  

