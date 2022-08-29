(Vermillion) -- Kuemper Catholic graduate Aimee Adams has been a large part of the University of South Dakota's recent volleyball success.
Adams recently joined KMA Sports' Upon Further Review to talk about her upcoming final season in Vermillion.
Adams -- a 2018 state champion at Kuemper Catholic -- has been part of a Coyotes program that has won three consecutive Summit League titles.
"It's bittersweet," Adams said about her senior year. "This is my last semester competing in something I've done for 15 years. I've been thinking about that a lot. My goal is to get another ring for the conference championship."
The Coyotes won 66 matches and qualified for three NCAA Tournaments during Adams' first three seasons. They're already off to a strong start with a 2-1 weekend that featured wins over Northern Kentucky and Missouri and a loss to No. 4 Louisville.
"When I came here, the expectations were already set super high," Adams said. "As seniors come and go, the leadership and expectations stay. We hold ourselves accountable. I'm thankful for that consistency."
Through three games, Adams averages 1.45 kills per set. Adams has posted 1.73 kills per set during her four seasons at South Dakota.
Despite her quick success in college, Adams says the transition from college to high school had some bumps.
"The work ethic never changes," she said. "Preseason my freshman year got me. Nobody talks about the transition and the things you realize you have to get better at. I accepted everything they wanted me to get better at to see the court in college. When you take a step back, they care about you and see potential in you."
Adams has always been a fantastic hitter, but her skills have improved.
"In high school, I just went up and hit to hit because the blockers weren't extremely big," she said. "Now I know the defenses and where to hit the ball. I'm making people think more on defense. I'm smarter with my shots. I feel like I've got better at that in college."
The Coyotes were picked to finish second in the Summit League Coaches Poll, behind Denver. Adams tells KMA Sports her main goal is to help them win the conference for a fourth consecutive year and nab an elusive NCAA Tournament win.
"I want to get a ring with the team," she said. "Our coach always strives for us to be the best version of ourselves. I think that's important. I want to continue being a better version of myself and push myself. That's the biggest challenge for me this semester."
Check out the full interview with Adams below.