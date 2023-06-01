(Carroll) -- Ben Berg is back at Merchants Park in a new role.
The former Kuemper Catholic alum once starred on that field. Now, he's in charge of the Merchants for the 2023 season.
Berg's stint as the Merchants' skipper comes after a playing career at Concordia. He previously coached high school baseball at Johnston.
"I decided I wanted to step up," Berg said. "There's not many communities better to start out than your home community. When I had the opportunity to come back, it was a no-brainer."
Berg has led the Merchants to a 3-0 start with wins over the Des Moines Peak Prospects (17-9), Chillicothe Mudcats (6-3) and Clarinda A's (13-11).
"It's been great so far," Berg said. "We won those in three very different ways. It's been good to see our guys on the field. You never know what you're going to get until it comes together on the field. We've been pleased with what we've seen."
The Merchants' offense has been efficient through the first three games. They currently have a .448 on-base percentage.
"It looked like we would have a lot of guys with a knack for finding their way on base," Berg said. "We've seen that play out so far. We'll have some juice as well."
Urbandale grad Dillon Kuehl (DMACC) leads the offense with a .583 average and four RBI. Joe Scarborough (East Mississippi Community College), Bryce Yosko (Stephen F. Austin), Doug Allen (Mississippi Valley State) and Michael Alt (Lewis) contribute to the lineup.
Former KMAlanders Lane Spieker (CAM/Iowa Western), Quentin Culbertson (Coon Rapids-Bayard/Northern State) and Braden LaFollette (Syracuse/Iowa Western) also contribute to this year's lineup.
"Our ability to get on-base is going to be a strength of this roster," Berg said. "They've also done a really good job of timely hitting. They're relentless."
Berg hopes his squad continues that relentlessness as they navigate through the summer.
"We'll try to keep as many guys fresh as we can on the mound," Berg said. "That's the biggest challenge. Keeping our pitchers throwing strikes is a big deal. We'll try to take this one game at a time, win each inning and go from there."
The Merchants return to action Friday night at Clarinda. Hear more with Berg below.