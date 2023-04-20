(Dubuque) -- Kuemper Catholic graduate Isabel Schwabe is in the final days of her college tennis career.
The last few weeks have been successful for Schwabe, who has spent the past four years at Loras.
Schwabe has helped the Duhawks reach the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference Tournament. She's also collected some personal accolades, such as the most recent ARC Women's Tennis Player of the Week Award.
"It's been my mental attitude more than anything," Schwabe said. "There are not too many things I can tweak or fix that will affect my play in a meaningful way. I know I have to be confident in my strokes and ability. That's been a contributor to my success."
Schwabe has come a long way since she stepped on campus four years ago. She didn't start playing tennis until her freshman year at Kuemper. She entered college showing raw talent but perhaps still lacking a precise grip on the fundamentals.
"Freshman year, my coach's advice to me was to out-athlete everyone," she said. "That was my strategy because I didn't have the skill set to put the ball where I wanted to. I developed my shot to be more consistent and have spin. My skill set has improved immensely since freshman year."
Schwabe started her career at Loras at the No. 5 singles position, where she compiled a 15-2 record. She bounced between No. 2 and 3 last year with a 3-5 record as a sophomore and went 6-4 at No. 2 as a junior.
This year, she has an 8-10 record at No. 1 singles and has won five of her last seven matches.
"There was a learning curve," Schwabe said. "As I moved up the lineup, I faced opponents that had been playing since they were three. It was a struggle, but patience, practice and coaching were helpful and contributed to my skill set."
Schwabe -- a captain -- has taken on leadership in her senior season at Loras.
"I don't think I could ask for a better team," Schwabe said. "Everyone is so supportive of each other. I try my best to support the team in any way I can. Setting the example with attitude and confidence is what I strive for."
Schwabe and her teammates are the No. 5 seed in the ARC Tournament. They knocked off Wartburg on Monday and faced top-seeded Luther Thursday afternoon.
"Luther is very, very good," she said. "They win the conference almost every year. There's a daunting mindset. We're trying to change that mindset. They're beatable. We just need to have the killer mindset. It's not over until we say it's over. We're mentally prepared to go into battle."
The end of Loras' season -- whenever that comes -- marks the end of Schwabe's career. She has a year of eligibility left but has opted not to pursue it. She's accepted a role in wealth management in Johnston.
"I've decided it's time to move on to bigger and better things," she said. "I'll remember the people and the fun moments I've had building relationships and connections. Those are the best memories I have of high school and college. Those are what I'll look back on 20 years into the future."