(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic baseball is playing some of its best baseball when it matters most.
One more win allows the Knights to play in the Class 2A State Tournament -- in their hometown of Carroll -- for a second consecutive year.
The 2A No. 6 Knights (25-10) have won seven in a row heading into Tuesday's substate final against Woodward-Granger.
"We're starting to get a little healthier," Kuemper head coach Randy Snyder told KMA Sports. "We've hit the ball well, pitched decent, and our defense has been consistent. We feel good right now."
The Knights have been dominant in the postseason, beating Pocahontas Area and Manson-Northwest Webster by a combined 31-5 en route to a district title.
"The guys are just ready to play," Snyder said. "They're hungry. Our speed puts pressure on teams because we're able to grab stolen bases. Speed never goes into a slump. Whenever you can't get on base, we can wreak all kinds of havoc."
Kuemper's recent run of dominance is refreshing after a nail-biting start to the year. The Knights opened the year 6-2. All six wins came by one run. Those close-game experiences gave them ample opportunities to learn.
"We learned we were never out of games," Snyder said. "We're a resilient group. These guys just don't go away. Adversity is one thing they know how to spell and react to."
Kuemper hits .290 as a team. Ethan Loew has been their top stick with a .387 average and 16 RBI. Carter Putney, Logan Sibenaller, Koby Lampman, Trevor Rial, Cooper Pottebaum, Benicio Lujano, Evan Loew, Josh Langel and Max Irlmeier also contribute to the battery.
Snyder credits assistant coach Matt Lujano for his team's offensive success.
"He's applied a lot of different philosophies," Snyder said. "It's starting to kick in. He has our guys ready to go at the plate. They're adapting to the pitchers and going there (the plate) with an open mind."
Ethan Loew has been their top pitcher with a 2.69 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 39 innings. Sibenaller (49 IP, 4.00 ERA, 46 K), Evan Loew (31 1/3 IP, 5.59 ERA, 27 K) and Mason Knerl (44 IP, 2.86 ERA, 28 K) have been staples in the rotation.
"You have to develop pitching," Snyder said. "We like where we're at. We have a choice of different guys. We can apply ourselves to whatever lineup. I feel like pitching is our strength."
The Knights need stout pitching when they face Woodward-Granger in a substate final Tuesday night in Boone. The Hawks come into the matchup at 19-5.
"They're going to be very good defensively," Snyder said. "They'll be well-coached, and their pitcher will throw a lot of strikes. More than anything, we have to worry about ourselves. If we throw enough strikes, we feel confident."
Kuemper/Woodward-Granger is a 6 PM start. Hear the full interview with Coach Snyder below.