(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic boys basketball makes its 17th state tournament appearance on Tuesday.
After a five-year hiatus, the Knights (18-6) are Des Moines-bound for the fifth time in the past 11 years.
"Our kids have worked hard," Kuemper Catholic head boys basketball coach Sean Minnehan said. "The goals were to get back to the state tournament and win the (Hawkeye Ten Conference). Conference didn't happen, but we dropped a couple of games. I'm sure the guys are OK with passing on the conference (title) for a state tournament appearance. They're looking forward to it."
Kuemper got to state with a 69-67 win over Sioux Central in a substate final on Saturday.
"Sioux Central has two of the top scorers in the state," Minnehan said. "We made just enough stops down the stretch. We didn't shoot the ball well from the outside. But we made enough threes and attacked the basket consistently enough to come out on top."
While the Knights' defense made enough stops, its offense was as crisp as it had been all year.
"I'm happy with our execution," Minnehan said. "We've valued the basketball and sharing the ball well. Our shot selection has been good."
Michael Kasperbauer leads the seasoned Kuemper lineup with 13.5 points per game, and Dawson Gifford adds 11.0. DJ Vonnahme adds 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while Brock Badding (8.5 PPG), Carson Kanne (7.6 PPG), Carter Putney (5.2 PPG) and Tregan Beiter (5.0 PPG) also contribute to the lineup. All but Gifford return next year.
"Our guys were hungry last year, but we were really young," Minnehan said. "It's exciting that we've gained experience, but still have a lot of experience coming back next year."
The Knights are the No. 7 seed in the Class 2A State Tournament. They face Roland-Story (24-1) Tuesday morning at 10:30 in a state quarterfinal.
The Norsemen run a 2-3 zone defense, so the Knights are preparing accordingly.
"I know it's tough to shoot at the Well(s Fargo Arena)," Minnehan said. "It can be intimidating. If we can move the ball and knock down a couple of shots, I like our chances."
Roland-Story's offense has three players averaging at least 10 points per game. Senior Isaiah Naylor leads their efforts with 18 points per game.
"We just need to keep competing," Minnehan said. "We've seen a lot of balanced, athletic and strong teams. We have to do our best to communicate, bring energy and let our defense feed our offense."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Minnehan.