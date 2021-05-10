(Carroll) -- The Kuemper Catholic boys golf team expects to be a contender at Monday's Hawkeye Ten Tournament in Shenandoah.
And if the Knights are to win a conference title, they will have done so with a relatively young lineup that entered the season with question marks.
"It was kinda like starting over with a whole bunch of freshmen," Coach Brian Billmeier said. "After missing a year, we kinda lost touch with some of the kids."
If the Knights had early-season struggles, it didn't show. They've yet to lose a dual to a Hawkeye Ten opponent and have had some strong showings in tournament play.
"You never know what to expect with a young group," Billmeier said. "There are so many ups and downs, so it always creates a challenge."
While the youth caused concern for Coach Billmeier early, it now has him looking forward to the future.
"Knowing we will have these guys years down the road is a good experience," he said.
The Knights do have two seniors -- Jack Tiefenthaler and Mitchell Badding.
Tiefenthaler is a leftover from the Knights' 2019 squad that finished third at the state meet. He currently owns a 43.93 adjusted 9-hole average and an 88.67 on 18 holes.
Badding holds a 42.50 9-hole adjusted average. The two have also provided a positive leadership role for the young Kuemper lineup.
"They've been to most of these courses before, so they instruct them and show the work ethic that needs to happen to be successful," Billmeier said. "The season is so short. You have to do your best in every effort you can."
Freshmen Maverick Schwabe, Carter Putney, Benicio Lujano and junior Tyler Auen have also been contributors for the Knights this season.
The Knights are preparing for a busy week, which starts on Monday with the Hawkeye Ten Tournament in Shenandoah and concludes on Friday with the Class 2A Sectional at Panorama.
Kuemper figures to be a contender for the Hawkeye Ten title. Along with Atlantic, Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central. They would love to win their first title since 2011. However, Billmeier's message to his team is simple -- control what they can control.
"We always focus on our strengths and not focus on what the other guys do," Billmeier said. "We aren't guarding or defending anyone. The next shot is the only one that matters."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) will have reports from Shenandoah on Monday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Billmeier.