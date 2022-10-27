(Carroll) -- The Kuemper Catholic football team is coming off a strong first-round playoff win last week and hopes to carry that momentum into a clash with West Sioux.
KMA state no. 5 Kuemper Catholic Knights (8-1) opened their 2022 Class 1A playoffs with a convincing 35-8 win over Emmetsburg, bouncing back from their lone loss of the season to no. 2 Underwood (9-0) in their regular-season finale.
"It was a good start to the playoffs playing against a completely different styled team that we haven't seen since probably Week 1 against Logan-Magnolia," Head Coach Ryan Steinkamp told KMA Sports. "Overall, I thought the kids played fast and physical and understood their assignments."
Offensively, the Knights have been trending in the right direction the past few weeks. Junior quarterback DJ Vonnahme has totaled 1,122 passing yards and 19 touchdowns to just two interceptions and chipped in with 352 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
"He's a very athletic kid whose got a good arm and doesn't too force many balls," said Vonnahme. "He's a good runner as well and extends plays well with his legs."
Meanwhile, seniors Logan Sibenaller (71 carries, 538 yards, three touchdowns) and Taye Vonnahme (52 carries, 514 yards, 10 touchdowns) lead a potent Knights running attack -- which averages 7.3 yards per carry as a team with 24 total touchdowns.
"Logan's more of a 'slasher-type' kid but he's strong and Taye's a big body kid who's tough to bring down once he gets going," said Steinkamp. "It's great to have two different style of backs back there."
Meanwhile, senior Trevor Rial (22 receptions, 307 yards, eight touchdowns) and junior Benjamin Gerken (9 receptions, 253 yards, six touchdowns) have been DJ Vonnahme's favorite targets this season.
Defensively this year, the Knights have been stout, allowing just 10.5 points per game. Their leader is senior William Healy, who has a team-high 47 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks on the season.
"He's not the biggest lineman -- he's like 5'10" and 180 lbs -- but's strong, quick, and understands leverage," said Steinkamp. "It's great to see him have success this year because he knows how to use his body and get off his blocks."
The Knights have also seen productive years from seniors Christopher Mohr (41.5 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks) and Maxwell Pietig (41.5 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks) and junior Evan Adams (35.5 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks). Kuemper has also snagged 14 interceptions this year, with DJ Vonnahme racking up a team-high of four.
"The kids at each level have been doing a great job between linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs," said Steinkamp. "They're communicating well and understand their assignments. That's the great thing of having a lot guys with experience back there playing."
The Knights will be in for their toughest matchup since their lone loss to Underwood as they travel to no. 4 West Sioux (8-1), who have outscored their opponents 226-14 these past four weeks, including a 58-0 playoff opener against East Sac County.
"They do a lot in the pass game but they love to get outside in the run game too, so we've got to make sure we're playing run and pass up front," said Steinkamp. "A lot of it comes down to communication and once the ball is snapped, know your assignment and read what's going on."
That balanced approach will be needed against a Falcons team that has totaled 1,560 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground, led by senior Carter Bultman (87 carries, 797 yards, 14 touchdowns) paired with senior quarterback Dylan Wiggins who has completed 69% of his passes for 1,453 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just four picks.
Be sure to check out all of our football coverage on KMA 960, KMA FM 99.1, and kmaland.com beginning at 6:20 p.m. Friday. You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Ryan Steinkamp below: