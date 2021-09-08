(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic is 1-1 after a pair of completely different results. The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 6 Knights followed a 40-14 week one loss to Logan-Magnolia with a dominant 34-0 victory over Atlantic this past Friday evening.
“Very proud of our kids the way they bounced back from week one to week two,” Coach Steinkamp said. “Watching the film against (Logan-Magnolia), there were a lot of things we did well. There were some things we needed to fix, and it was about stepping up and making those adjustments.”
The big story for the Knights in week two came from the defensive side, as they posted their first shutout since last September 11th. And there was plenty of praise to go around.
Senior Cal Wanninger had a monster game with 9.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss while classmate Isaac Evans added 6.0 tackles and 3.0 TFLs. Senior Nate Overmohle, junior Max Pietig and sophomores John Boes and Benjamin Gerken all had one interception apiece.
“(Wanninger) has been a really good player for us,” Steinkamp said. “He’s playing physical and gets all the guys lined up on the d-line. We’ve got a couple different guys on each level that have done a good job of stepping up.”
While the defense was brilliant, it was backed by a strong rushing game. Junior Taye Vonnahme had 13 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and the offense as a whole piled up 229 yards on the ground.
“I think we just made a few more plays,” Steinkamp said of week two versus week one. “It’s a game of a few plays here and there, and our kids stepped up big in week two.”
Up next for the Knights is a visit to an old district foe in Greene County (1-1). The Rams lost a tight 29-27 battle with ACGC in their opener before rebounding to take a 63-0 rout of Perry this past Friday.
Kuemper and Greene County will meet for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons with the Knights holding a 6-2 edge over their counterparts about 30 miles to the east. Senior quarterback Bryce Stalder has been the star with 269 yards passing and 145 yards rushing while accounting for seven offensive scores.
“The quarterback is definitely a very good athlete,” Steinkamp said. “They’ve got a bunch of athletic track kids on the team. They like to hit big plays, so we can’t be sleeping at all. They can strike at any moment.”
To that point, Stalder has completed 12 passes this season with an average of 22.4 yards per gain. He’s also averaged just under 10 yards per carry. Defensively, Greene County already has 19.5 tackles for loss and forced six turnovers.
“They’re pretty balanced,” Steinkamp noted of the defense. “They’re sound. When they see something, they go attack it. We’ve got to make sure to have our eyes up and ready to catch blocks and be ready when things are available to strike there, too.”
Steinkamp notes the importance of his team taking each play in stride. He says it’s possible – and maybe even likely – that the Rams will make a big play or two. It’s important that Kuemper is ready to strike back.
“It’s the next play mentality,” Steinkamp said. “We can’t let (a big play) defeat us. We have to be ready for the next play and bounce back. We have a lot of guys on our team that it’s their first year playing, so we have to keep their head strong and be engaged. It’s a high school football game with big plays and back and forth, and we have to be prepared every down.”
Listen to all of KMA Sports’ week three coverage on Friday evening from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1. Hear the full interview with Coach Steinkamp linked below.