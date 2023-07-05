(Carroll) -- Kuemper Catholic softball opens regional play Wednesday night, and despite a tough finish to the season, they’re feeling positive about a potential deep run.
The Knights (17-20) lost 10 of their final 13 regular season games while playing in the difficult Hawkeye Ten Conference, but there won’t be a league team in their way once regional play begins.
“I think we were pleasantly surprised (with this season),” Kuemper Catholic head coach Erin Bohlmann told KMA Sports. “We lost several starting positions, including anyone with varsity pitching experience, and I was coming in with two pitchers that had only pitched JV. You couldn’t plan much past that because you didn’t know how they would do against varsity teams.”
Bohlmann, though, says freshman Myli Schaefer and sophomore Ally Sommerfeld put in plenty of work through the winter to prepare themselves for the jump up in competition. And it’s worked out well with Schaefer throwing 153 innings, striking out 136 and pitching to a 4.16 ERA while Sommerfeld went 57 2/3 innings and struck out 36.
“I got a little confidence in them as we got close to the season because I knew they would throw strikes,” Bohlmann added. “It was encouraging to see that Myli could take a whole game, because in the beginning I thought maybe it would have to be three innings and then switch. I think the pitching was the big unknown, and the others fell into place.”
As the season progressed, Bohlmann notes sophomore Kyla Wiskus stepped into the varsity shortstop role, allowing junior Kaci Peter to stick to the outfield, strengthening the defense as a whole.
“The other positions we had a good idea they would be able to play in those spots,” she said. “I think we were pleasantly surprised we were able to do the things we were able to do.”
At the plate, Peter has led the team with a .415/.463/.480 batting line that included 51 total hits, 29 stolen bases and 44 runs scored. Junior Kaylie Diercksen (.390/.426/.559) leads the team with 42 RBI behind nine doubles, three homers and a triple, and classmates Ellie Sibbel (.389/.430/.537, 35 RBI) and Melinda Schaefer (.342/.376/.368, 20 RBI, 37 R) have also been key pieces of the Kuemper offense.
Meanwhile, lone senior Alexis Diercksen has provided plenty of leadership while also posting 26 hits and 19 RBI for the Knights.
“(Alexis) has been fantastic,” Bohlmann said. “She has the most positive, fun personality, but she can get intense, too. She has the right balance of that, and she enables that junior class below her to help lead as well. I think she invites everybody’s best foot forward, because she’ll try to get people intense while not yelling at them or getting after them in a negative way. She really encourages and uplifts them. They really feed off each other’s personality and encouragement.”
Other regulars in the Kuemper lineup this season have been junior Allison Ostrander and freshman Kaylie Wolterman with additional contributions from 8th graders Charlotte Schwabe, Morgan Masching and Chloe Gehling.
The Knights will look to put it all together with regional play on the horizon. They open later Wednesday with a home contest against an East Sac County team that enters at 7-14 with a regional first round win last week against South Central Calhoun.
“The girls and I went and watched them the other night,” Coach Bohlmann said. “It was kind of a short game, so we didn’t see a ton, but we think that when we play our best ball that should be a game we can walk away from. We’re going in with a lot of confidence, but we know this season there have been some inconsistencies in our play with the young pitching staff and inexperience in the position players.
“Some of the games we didn’t expect to win this year, we did win, and some of the games we never thought about losing, we lost. We can’t take anything for granted. They’ve had games where they’ve been great and games where they let themselves down. We’re confident going in that if we play at a level we have played when we’re playing well, we can win that first round game.”
Listen to much more with Coach Bohlmann in the full interview posted below.