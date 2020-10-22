(Carroll) -- The Kuemper Catholic Knights will look to keep their football season alive this Friday when they make the 84-mile trip to Emmetsburg Friday night for a Class 1A second-round tilt.
The Knights kept their season alive last week with a 16-8 victory over Pocahontas Area Friday night.
"The postseason this year is in our favor," Coach Ryan Steinkamp said. "The whole defense played great, we were just locked in. Offensively, we did what they needed to do. Just really proud of our kids for playing hard in all three levels."
The victory marked Kuemper's second win of the year thanks to a grueling district featuring Van Meter, ACGC, Woodward-Granger and Panorama. While they took some bumps, Steinkamp feels his team is better for it because of their tough slate and the unique postseason format.
"In the past years, we would have been at home right now," he said. "We just focused on getting better every single day. Every game we had this year, we saw a lot of positives. The kids saw the light. We just kept focusing on playing our best football week eight. Everybody is 0-0 now. They could have folded, but they've kept with it."
Senior quarterback Luke Hicks has led Kuemper's offense this season with 707 yards passing. The Knights have been able to run, too, doing so to the tune of 1,073 yards on 224 carries. Sophomore Taye Vonnahme is their leading rusher with 501 yards on 90 totes. Logan Sibenaller and Hicks have also been featured in the Knights' rushing attack.
"We want to be balanced," Steinkamp said. "We are starting to hit our rhythm a little bit. Our guys have done a good job of taking what the defense gives us and play in front of the sticks."
With one postseason victory under their belt, Kuemper will look for another Friday night when they face Emmetsburg. The E-Hawks come in at 6-1 after defeating Eagle Grove 49-6 in the first round.
While Kuemper prefers to be balanced offensively, Emmetsburg makes no secret about their desire to run the ball. They've thrown only 45 passes this year to 317 rushes, which have resulted in 1,788 yards and 27 touchdowns.
The matchup is a contrast of styles for Kuemper from their previous two matchups with Panorama and Pocahontas Area, who primarily runs out of the spread.
"They don't care what you do defensively," Steinkamp said of Emmetsburg. "They have their play and they are going to do it. We got to make sure our kids are ready to go."
The good news for Kuemper is that they have seen run-heavy teams this year such as ACGC and Atlantic, which they hope they can use to their advantage.
"We went back and looked at our schemes that week and looked at the things we had success with and what we didn't," Steinkamp said.
Offensively, Steinkamp feels his team's biggest key is keeping the ball out of Emmetsburg's hands and controlling field position.
"We got to make sure we don't get the ball right back to them," he said. "We got to move the sticks. We just gotta keep grinding and make sure we are moving the ball."
Kuemper Catholic/Emmetsburg is slated for a 7 p.m kickoff. The complete interview with Coach Steinkamp can be heard below.