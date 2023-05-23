(Treynor) -- Kuemper Catholic baseball erased a five-run deficit en route to a fourth consecutive one-run victory.
The Knights (4-0) scored the game's final six runs to post a 6-5 victory over Treynor (0-1) Tuesday. The win was yet another nail-biting victory for Coach Randy Snyder's team.
"It shouldn't be a foreign feeling to us," Snyder said. "I know it's early in the season, but we got to remember how this feels. We played well enough to win, but there's a lot of things to clean up. It would be nice if we jumped out on somebody."
Treynor took an early 2-0 lead in the second and grew their advantage to 5-0 in the third. The big deficit didn't faze a battle-tested Kuemper Catholic squad.
"It's tough going down 5-0," third baseman Cooper Pottebaum said. "But we always bounce back."
The Knights got a much-needed big inning in the fourth when they put up four runs to cut the margin to 5-4. Pitcher Logan Sibenaller bounced back from his rocky second and third innings to send the Cardinals down in order in the fourth and fifth innings.
Koby Lampman tied the game with an RBI single from Koby Lampman in the sixth. Pottebaum's RBI single shortly after gave the Knights the decisive 6-5 lead.
"I've been struggling the last few games," Pottebaum said. "It's all a mind game. He (Treynor pitcher Ryan Bach) threw me an early curveball, so I figured a fastball was coming soon. I just tried to catch up to it. I found it."
"We got some timely hits," Snyder said. "Cooper finally squared one up and hit the ball. We just have to keep battling."
Sibenaller held off Treynor's threats in the sixth and seventh innings to get the win. Sibenaller overcame the early troubles to strike out eight on only four hits in the complete-game win.
"Early on, I wasn't locating or working my off-speed well," he said. "When I was locating, I was throwing it down the middle. After that, I was locating."
Pottebaum had two hits and two RBI. Trevor Rial had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run, and Koby Lampman had two hits, an RBI and scored twice. Josh Langel had a two-RBI double, and Sibenaller doubled and scored a run.
The bulk of Treynor's offense came from Holden Minahan. Minahan had a double, a triple and four RBI, Loeck Helvie had an RBI single and Andrew Kellar added a hit.
Charlie Schrage and Ryan Bach tag-teamed Treynor's efforts on the bump. Schrage struck out five on five hits in five innings of no-decision baseball, while Bach struck out four but took the loss. Treynor (0-1) looks for their first win Thursday when they face Logan-Magnolia.
Kuemper Catholic is now 4-0 with a run differential of +4 through their first four outings. They look to continue their winning ways Wednesday against Tri-Center.
"We never say die or get too rattled, but we have a long way to go," Snyder said. "We have to stay humble, keep grinding and do the little things right."
View the full interviews with Pottebaum, Sibenaller and Coach Snyder below.